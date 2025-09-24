The ‘Wuthering Heights’ Film Release Is Closer Than Ever: Everything You Need To Know 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From comedies to romances, 2026 looks to be a year filled with amazing movies for film lovers to enjoy. One film that has been hyped on social media and stands out from the crowd is Wuthering Heights. I’ll be giving you all the details on the film synopsis, casting, and release date for this highly anticipated film.

Film Synopsis

Based on a book of the same title released back in 1847 by author Emily Brontë, the novel is set in Yorkshire, England and introduces audiences to numerous characters with a focus on Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

The film will be directed by Emerald Fennell who is known for her hit movies such as Promising Young Woman, Saltburn, and The Danish Girl. The story follows Catherine and Heathcliff as they spark a romantic relationship with one another—one frowned upon due to both of their personal backgrounds. Heathcliff is adopted as an orphan into a family that comes from money. Catherine happens to be a part of this wealthy family and develops a close bond with Heathcliff, but they are not allowed to be together. The novel follows their forbidden love as Heathcliff’s love grows into obsession, haunting their family’s lineage.

There has been speculation as to how the film will be adapted onto the big screen. “There’s definitely going to be some English Lit fans that are not going to be happy,” Casting director Kharmel Cochrane shared at the Sands Film Festival. Time will only tell if the film will live up to the novel’s fans’ expectations….

Casting

The film seems to have a stellar cast lined up to appear. Many of the names are notable figures that people may recognize instantly.

Margot Robbie will be Catherine, who many know and love for her role as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe, Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and many more. Heathcliff will be played by Jacob Elordi, who previously stepped into the roles of Nate Jacobs on Euphoria and Felix Catton in Saltburn.

Ewan Mitchell will also be starring in the film, and he’s best known for his role in HBO’s hit show House of the Dragon where he plays popular character Aemond Targaryen. Other actors joining the cast include Owen Cooper, Martin Clunes, Charlotte Mellington, and more.

Film Release Date

The film’s first official teaser dropped two weeks ago, sparking buzz, excitement, and a bit of hesitance for the eventual release (Valentines Day in 2026).

People were confused as to where the film would be heading following the trailer teaser release. Some thought the outfits that were leaked on set such as Catherine’s wedding dress, and songs being played such as Charlie XCX’s “Everything Is Romantic” were too modern and didn’t fit the aesthetic for when the novel is meant to be set.

Some people think that it could be a fun new take on the classic novel. Others think that we need to give it time and let the film speak for itself because we don’t truly know what it might entail.

A Highly Anticipated Film Awaits

Either way, the film is sure to be a huge success for fans of Emerald Fennell’s directing, fans of the actors in the film, and for film lovers in general. I personally can’t wait to sit back and watch the movie.

There is only one way to decide how you feel about this film, and it’s by watching it in theaters on Valentine’s Day 2026!