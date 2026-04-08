The Tampon Tax and the Brands Against it 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pads and tampons are a necessity for when women have their periods. So why are they being taxed differently from other necessities? The Tampon Tax is a sales tax applied to menstrual products because they were deemed non-essential or a “luxury item” during the 1970s, but many states started to repeal it in the 2010s. As of 2026, the states of Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and West Virginia still tax period products for their consumers. But some brands have decided to challenge that.

It’s also important to understand that menstrual products weren’t tested properly. The first disposable menstrual pad was first created around the 1880s and 1890s, but they didn’t become widespread until the 1920s. Since then, they have been absorbed with products like saline solution, which bears no resemblance to actual blood. It wasn’t until 2023 that a study by Oregon Health & Science University actually tested products with blood to see their absorption. The lack of this testing may have caused many women to think they were heavy bleeders because their pads filled so easily, but that wasn’t the case.

LOLA started as a passion project by founders Jordana and Alex, but it became something even greater. LOLA prides itself on its quality ingredients and team of experts and advocacy to help eradicate period poverty. The brand not only sells period products but also sexual wellness and vaginal care. Consumers are also able to donate LOLA products to a charity of their choosing, and one percent of every purchase is donated to a non-profit of your choice as well. Their website features different-length articles that talk about important sexual and menstruation topics like differences in period products or proper sexual products.

What started off as a poll on a college campus turned into a multimillion-dollar company that strives to make quality period care products. Founded by the duo of Nadya Okamoto and Nick Jain, August made it their mission to create sustainable, organic products while actually listening to its consumers and giving back to its community. According to their website, August has donated over 120,000 period products, partnered with over 100 schools, and has helped remove 26,367 pounds of plastic from the ocean. Although their products are mainly sold online in product boxes, you’re able to find some products in stores like Target, Sprouts, or Whole Foods Market.

There’s always been a discussion on whether period care should start before the actual bleeding, but this brand decided to make the care last longer. Rael was founded in 2017 by three Korean American women to provide women with a comprehensive, holistic routine for menstruation. Their period products are made with organic cotton, while they also sell skincare and vaginal products to create a well-rounded routine for women. Their website also features a tab about all the cycle phases, and each section goes into detail about what products and lifestyle choices will help. Rael is partnered with I Support the Girls, which is a group that distributes essential items to women experiencing homelessness or impoverishment.

18 states still tax period products as something “non-essential” while products like Viagra are considered medical necessities. Pennsylvania is not one of the states that has taxes on period products, luckily. So, what was done about this? Nine period product brands joined together to build a coalition to take a stand against this tax. If you purchase a product from the following brands: August, Cora, DIVA, Here We Flo, The Honey Pot, LOLA, Saalt, Rael, or Viv, they will reimburse you for any tampon tax that you pay. Simply go to their website and follow the instructions, and the reimbursement will be sent to you through PayPal.