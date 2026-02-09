Taking Advantage of Your Menstrual Cycle!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a lady, a period is something you may have had a couple of years now, and you may know a thing or two about it. But do you know when’s the best time to exercise, work, rest, and start that big project?

These questions are important because as ladies, our cycles can affect us deeply in ways we might not even know. We might find ourselves more tired or even happier than usual even though we have done the same things as before. Sometimes, we might feel like we’re spiraling, but it’s really our cycle talking.

So what is the menstrual cycle? Well, its whole purpose is to prepare us for pregnancy, and the cycle starts over again if you don’t get pregnant. It has four phases: the Menstrual phase, the Follicular phase, the Ovulation phase, and the Luteal phase.

Menstrual Phase

The first day of the menstrual cycle begins when you bleed. In the Menstrual phase, which typically lasts for 3 to 5 days, you shed your uterine lining, which is also known as the endometrium. The uterine lining is essential for reproduction as it prepares for a fertilized egg to be implanted in it and maintains pregnancy. Therefore, if you don’t get pregnant, then this uterine lining is shed.

As a result, you bleed and may feel cramps, have poor sleep, lack of energy, headaches, bloating, tender breasts, muscle aches, and mood swings.

This is the best time to rest and give your body a break. During this time, academics and work may be more difficult to focus on, so try to plan your studying and work ahead of or after this phase.

Follicular Phase

The Follicular phase occurs during the Menstrual phase, lasting longer than the Menstrual phase, lasting up to 13 days. As your uterine lining sheds, your estrogen levels gradually rise to build a new uterine lining. Estrogen is one of the key hormones that control the reproductive health of women, including puberty, the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, fertility, and menopause. Over the cycle, this uterine lining thickens up.

During this time, you may feel more energized, get better sleep, less bloating, and increased happiness, motivation, and confidence. At the end of this phase, you may feel a sudden rise in energy and sex drive.

This is the best time to start your next project and do as you please. During the days leading up to the next phase, you’ll have the most energy, so you can make use of it by studying, exercising, and hitting your goals. Simply put, you should take advantage of this time the most!

Ovulation Phase

At about day 14, about halfway through your cycle, the Ovulation phase begins. At this point, your estrogen levels are at its highest. For about one to two days, one of your ovaries releases an egg, and during this time, you are likely to get pregnant.

As your hormones fluctuate, you may feel some discomfort, feeling cramps, a higher body temperature, changes in vaginal discharge, and more energy. During this time, you may also feel more confident and more sociable.

This is the best time to socialize, keep working on that big project, exercise, and study.

Luteal Phase

Lastly, after ovulation, the luteal phase begins, lasting for about 12 to 14 days. During this time, your progesterone levels go up. Progesterone is a hormone that also regulates the reproductive health of women. It is very important for pregnancy as it helps maintain the early stages of pregnancy. However, if you don’t get pregnant during this time, your hormone levels will drop again.

As a result, you may feel premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms. This includes breast tenderness, bloating, food cravings, trouble sleeping, headaches, digestive issues, mood swings, sadness, irritation, fatigue, anxiety, and acne. If you notice a few of these symptoms, you may want to keep an eye out for your period if you aren’t keeping track of it already.

This is the best time to get ready for your period by studying what you can, eating well by avoiding sugar spikes and alcohol, and moderately exercising.

Ultimately, tracking your menstrual cycle can have several benefits. You don’t even need to track it using an app. Simply write down the days you bleed, and using the estimates of how long the phases last provided in this article and the symptoms, you can estimate when your phases begin and end and take action accordingly. Especially, remember that you can take advantage of the Follicular phase when your period ends!