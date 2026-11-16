This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In collaboration with Sydney Sweeney, Novig, a prediction and trading exchange market, dropped a controversial ad on Sept. 9, 2026. Many viewers deemed the marketing campaign “provocative”.

The controversy stems from how Sydney Sweeney and Novig chose to portray athletes. In the visuals, the actor is visibly naked and covering herself with different sports items, such as football equipment, a tennis racket, hockey gear, and, in one clip, completely bare and spinning a basketball.

An athlete such as Ariarne Titmus, a retired middle-distance freestyle swimmer, posted a response to the ad.

“Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every woman who enjoys sports for what it really is – teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellence, unity… the list goes on,” Titmus said.

With Sweeney saying during the ad, “Novig is just sports,” and with the lack of clothing, I believe that it sends the wrong message to its audience and belittles women athletes who fought to be respected in the field.

Hearing from Temple University Track Athlete, Deja Scott, a third-year Audio and Live Entertainment major, speaks about what being an athlete means to her.

“Being an athlete means everything to me, and although that sounds cliché, it has become a large part of my identity. Running for 11 years, I don’t find anything more freeing than pushing myself to my limits. Nurturing my mind-body connection to become a better me is incomparable,” Scott said.

For decades, women athletes have fought for equality and respect in sports.

Venus and Serena Williams, sister Tennis players who fought for equal pay and the ability to compete in major tournaments, such as Wimbledon. Their presence, asserting dominance in the athletic field and not letting the media take away their voice and power, led to numerous accomplishments in their careers.

The Venus sisters are one of many women who fought for women’s sports, giving the current generation equal opportunities.

Temple student Sydney Robinson, a third-year majoring in Health Professions, is the co-founder of Running The World TU, a run club with a goal to “build a family for those who struggle to find time to work on themselves.”

Robinson says, “When I started my run club, one of my biggest goals was to create a space where everyone felt safe. To me, being an athlete isn’t about what you look like or your gender.”

She continues, “It’s about your dedication, consistency, and the happiness that you feel when you are competing. I think sports should be about empowering people and bringing them together.”

In my opinion, sports aren’t just sports; they create unity and community, and a place where you build bonds and work on yourself with the help of others with the same goal.

After all the backlash on Novig’s campaign, you think the company and/or Sweeney would apologize for how it offended many athletes. No, neither party did; instead, Novig’s CEO, Jacob Fortinsky, gave a statement to reporters, Ben Horney and Daniel Roberts for Front Office Sports.

“Fortinsky also defended the scandalous content of the ad—which is so racy it earns an adult content warning on Twitter—by pointing out that ‘trading is for adults’ and that Novig users must be 21 or older to use his platform (Kalshi and Polymarket both allow people as young as 18),” Ben Horney and Daniel Roberts said.

The statement was pointing blame and using the age of their target audience to justify the nudity. Temple students are 18+, and they didn’t appreciate an ad like this as representing sports.

Referring back to Scott and Robinson, both students thought the ad was sexist and male centered.

“The ad felt extremely sexist while showing multiple “male-centered” sports and having a naked woman onscreen. Using a woman’s body to uplift and promote an industry that often would not have her best interests,” said Scott.

“As someone who used to be an athlete and has continued my fitness journey through weightlifting and running, I found it disrespectful because I think it goes against so much of what women have been fighting for over the years.” said Robinson.

In my opinion, with a lack of ownership, degrading athletes, and defaming decades’ worth of fighting for equal opportunities and respect, Sydney Sweeney and Novig did all three in a 1-minute ad in hopes of uplifting their image, but instead only dug themselves into a deeper hole.