Switching From Acrylics To Natural Nails: The Age-Old Tale

In 2021, I had to break up with my nail girl. It was time for me to stop damaging my nails with acrylics and grow out my natural ones. Now I have strong and healthy, natural nails because I made the best choice for my own self! There may be some anxiety surrounding the decision and how you can smoothly transition back to those natural nail beds, but fear not: these are my sanctified tips to making the switch.

Step 1: Ditch the Acrylics

Rather than ripping them off like I did—which I regretted, take one last trip to say goodbye to your stylist and have them remove the nails for you. This will give you the best possible start for your natural nail journey because an expert is helping you with it.

Step 2: Ditch the Bad Habits

This may be the most difficult step. As someone who used to bite and pick at my nails, breaking this habit is the most important part of this process. Replace this habit with something else. Personally, I started wearing rings and bracelets to keep myself entertained when I felt the need to bite or pick at my nails.

Step 3: Nail Care Overload!

Become your own nail stylist. Get vitamin E cuticle oil, nail growth oils and start taking biotin. I use the Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail and Cuticle Oil and the Brother Cosmetics Rejuvenation Nail Growth Oil. You may have seen this on Tik Tok, but I used this years ago until it ran out—and I swear by it! It fixed my nails faster than any other product I’ve come across.

Step 4: Keep Strengthener On

This will also help to stop you from biting your nails. Strengthener is super helpful and I use it in between painting my nails to give them a break and keep them strong. It also makes them look a lot nicer and hides the cracks in your nails from the acrylics. I usually use the Sally Hansen Advanced Hard As Nails. The OPI Natural Nail Strengthener is also very good, but a bit more expensive. Any strengthener will work but these are my two personal favorites.

Step 5: Have Patience

This process will take some time. Your nails have been through a lot and they’ll have to grow and adjust. It isn’t easy and you’ll probably want to go back to acrylics throughout this whole process but don’t give in to the temptation! The end result is so rewarding and by the time your nails are back to normal, healthy, and strong, you’ll never want to go back. And neither will your wallet….

Step 6: Don’t Beat Yourself Up If You Mess Up!

If you fall back into bad habits and pick or bite your nails, don’t beat yourself up. Progress isn’t linear and it’s important that you just keep trying. If you do bite them, it’s okay. Just file them down, continue applying the oils and try again.

I hope you enjoyed my tips about transitioning from acrylic to natural nails. Remember, this advice is all from my own trial and error. By the time your nails make it back to normal, you’ll have your own advice to give too.