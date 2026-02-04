Snowed In: Activities to Keep You Occupied After a Snowstorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Revisit an old hobby or activity: During the initial first few days of the snowstorm, I dug through my desk in search of a craft or something to keep me occupied that wasn’t scrolling on my phone or laptop. I came across some yarn and a hat loom, a hobby I used to enjoy years ago. Even though I thought I had lost my spark of creativity and enjoyment in this craft years ago, I took out the supplies and began to loom a hat. I was met with the same enjoyment and relaxation that I experienced when I was into making hats and other things on the loom in high school and ended up back at it for hours.

Get out your long-term to-do list: This one sounds like a drag, I know. However, with ample free time stuck inside the house, you might as well take a crack at what has been on your to-do list for a long time. For me, these were little tedious things like activating my new credit card or making future appointments, but they have been sitting collecting dust on my paper to-do list for months. I sat down with a big cup of coffee at my desk and checked some of these things off of my list. I was left feeling accomplished and a little less bored.

Take public transport to a park or trail: If you have snow boots and a jacket that keeps you warm, take your public transport route to a park or trailhead to enjoy a snowy nature hike! My favorite park that is close to Temple is Fairmount Park, as it has fields to walk through, trails to explore, etc. It can feel difficult to bundle up and get out of the house, but the scenery and exercise that comes with it helps the cabin fever feeling to decrease. Remember that the snow will not always be here, and this is the largest snowstorm we have had in a very long time, so take advantage of it by getting outside and seeing Philadelphia in the winter!

Redecorate/reorganize your room: There is no better time to move around some furniture, customize your space, or even just hang some posters and art than when you are already trapped inside of your room. I have used this time indoors to get out some of the posters underneath my bed and hang them up; a task I have put off since moving into my current apartment. Pinterest can be a fun tool to come up with inspiration for your living space by simply using what you already have.

Doing things on this list may not completely kill your trapped, bored feeling, but it may make you feel better than sitting inside and scrolling all day. Making small changes in your day-to-day while stuck inside can change your outlook on what it means to be snowed in. Just remember that the snow will melt and summer will come again.