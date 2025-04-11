The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the past 20 years, technology has quickly evolved. We went from landline phones to being able to have high-tech smartphones that we can carry around all the time. Smartphones have become very popular and a very significant part of our lives. Most of us couldn’t even imagine a day without our phones. While phones are very convenient, there are also some negative aspects, especially for the younger generations.

Personally, I did not have a phone until I was in middle school, but all I wanted my whole childhood was the newest iPhone. However, looking back, I’ve realized that not having a phone wasn’t so bad. Life felt simpler when I wasn’t addicted to social media and the other content on my phone. I feel that smartphones stunt communication skills among younger generations, and phones prevent us from fully living life the way we should.

Have you ever been ranting to your friend, and they’re just nodding their head while texting their crush back or scrolling on social media? Every time I go outside, I see friend groups sitting in silence just scrolling on their phones. We’re so attached to our phones that we won’t even look away from our screens when we are surrounded by our good friends or our loved ones. Phones have made us a little too comfortable with using online communication.

While it is very useful, too much texting can stunt the real connections we desire with others. I feel that we are meant to be most connected to people when we are face-to-face with them. You cannot see emotion or feelings through text, an emoji is the best hint you’ll get. When you’re on the phone, it may be more personal than texting, however, you still can’t see their facial expressions. So why are we still distracted by our smartphones when we have the opportunity to connect with our friends, whom we made plans to spend time?

The answer is simple: since we are so used to the convenience of having our phones at our side, we subconsciously use them even when we’re meant to be looking away from the screen and taking in the world around us.

What about when we’re not just using our phones in the present moment? Phones have a major impact on how we plan to spend our time, alone and with others. Has your mom ever repeatedly told you to get off your phone and spend some time outside? We should be listening to that advice!

The best friend group I ever had was in sixth grade. We would play foursquare, kickball, and many other games in the neighborhood. We would knock on each other’s doors instead of texting, asking to hang out. It felt like such a lively time, rather than when I go out with my friends, just for everybody to be glued to their screens. Even when we do go outside, we do not fully take in the outside world anymore. When was the last time you went out on a walk without your phone or earbuds and just took in what was going on around you?

Smartphones distract us from the beautiful sights around us. For example, when people go on vacation, they spend their time taking selfies or photos of their surroundings to show on social media. That takes away from the natural life experiences we are supposed to have. It is almost like some people pay money to showcase their lifestyle to others when they are supposed to be the ones experiencing it.

Technology is evolving fast. Every year, there’s a new gaming console, car, phone, or any other new thing to be invented. As time passes, more technology is made to supposedly make human life easier. There are multiple benefits to having a phone. They’re convenient for emergencies, easy communication, and good for entertainment as well. However, I suggest that maybe we should put the phones down once in a while. We should make the most out of life, instead of spending all of our energy on little rectangles we carry around all the time. Life is too short to only see the world through a screen, there are so many people to meet and things to explore. During our lifetime, let’s explore the world around us as long as we can and put down the phones.