Paley Hall Presents Problems

The newly funded Public Health building, Paley Hall, opened in August to welcome Temple students to brand new classes. Following this important grand opening, in October, a $55 million donation was made by Temple Alumni, Christopher M. Barnett.

However, it is not all unicorns and rainbows when it comes to the Hall; students are disappointed with the new building and believe that Temple is making excuses for the time it took for the building to be constructed, and it is still not done.

“I heard that it was supposed to be done at the start of the 2024 school year, but it is still not done, even now, close to halfway through the 2025 school year,” a senior public health major told Her Campus.

While the building is now open for classes, there is still construction taking place in certain areas inside and outside the building. This construction can be seen by students walking towards the Bell Tower as well as the brand new Campus Store.

“The building has too many stairs. Why are there so many stairs? It doesn’t make sense,” a senior Temple student told Her Campus while looking around the newly funded building.

On the outside, the Hall is very appealing with windows surrounding the exterior, which allows outsiders to sneak inside. However, a full judgment cannot be made since the building is not fully complete yet.

Because the new building is where the old library was, the University is consistently upgrading the campus by replacing old buildings with new ones. Students tend to wonder where the money is coming from for all the buildings that aren’t getting $55 million donations.

“I do not know how the University is affording all this,” the senior student told Her Campus. “I understand we got the donation from [Barnett], but we started construction on it even before that was announced.”

President of Temple University since November 2024, John Fry, was deeply moved by the large donation and renamed the public health department.

“In recognition of this gift, the largest in Temple’s history, CPH will now be known as the Christopher M. Barnett College of Public Health,” Fry said. “As I said today, I am deeply moved by Chris’s generosity.”

I think the historical gift deserves a welcoming and kind appreciation from Fry and the students who will be taking classes in the building. The generous donation has been accepted with open arms by students and faculty alike. Students are pleased that the campus is continuously being rebuilt with modern and pretty buildings. However, some students wish that the construction had been completed on time, or sooner than how long it is taking now.

“I am not sure if the building is still delayed on being completed because of the new donation, so they are adding something else with the money, or if it was just badly planned and organized so that is why it is not completed,” the senior student told Her Campus.

With that being said, a new building is always exciting. It will be exhilarating for all students and faculty to see the finished product that took years to complete.