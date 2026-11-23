This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On May 17, I walked across the stage with my best friends and graduated from Lehigh University. I was just as happy as I was sad.

As my family and I rushed to our car after the ceremony to beat the traffic, I sat in the backseat looking through the trunk window, watching fellow graduates disappear and Goodman Stadium fade into the distance.

Through the excitement and anxiety of graduation day, I didn’t have a real chance to say goodbye to my off-campus house, the buildings I spent years in or the spot on the front lawn where I realized Lehigh was the place for me.

Because of my involvement in the student newspaper and my sorority, I still have quite a few friends left on campus. I was excited when I realized I could visit my little whenever I wanted or simply grab coffee with my newspaper friends.

But that excitement quickly turned into sadness.

When I drove onto campus for the first time after graduating, I felt tears dripping down my face as I passed my off-campus house. I didn’t see my roommate’s Toyota, our “howdy” welcome mat, or our fairy lights illuminating our porch.

It was that moment I realized I would never live at Lehigh again or with my best friends.

For the past few months, I’ve returned to campus for friends’ birthdays and a Compelling Perspectives lecture. But every time I enter Bethlehem, I’m reminded of everything I experienced there.

And it made me realize that nostalgia will kill me if I don’t learn to move on.

Nostalgia is defined as a sad pleasure experienced in recalling what no longer exists. While I wouldn’t say my college experience no longer exists, the version of my life that I keep revisiting does.

That’s what makes nostalgia difficult. We aren’t necessarily missing a specific place or person, we’re missing an entire version of ourselves and the life we had before everything changed.

For me, it’s knowing I can’t walk down the hall to see my roommates, host parties, or study in the newsroom. I miss having everyone in one place and knowing I always had somewhere familiar to go.

And while I know I can still visit, it’s not the same as actually living there.

A 2019 study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that everyday nostalgia was associated with lower well-being, with some negative effects lasting into the following day.

This doesn’t mean nostalgia is necessarily bad, but constantly comparing our present lives with a seemingly happier past can make it harder to appreciate where we are now.

We spend four years building friendships and routines that eventually become part of our everyday lives. We get so used to seeing the same people and visiting the same places that we don’t realize how much we’ll miss them until they’re no longer part of our daily lives.

Then graduation comes and suddenly we’re expected to figure out what comes next.

I feel like it’s easy to romanticize college when we’re no longer dealing with exams, difficult classes, and late-night assignments. We remember the rivalry games, nights out, and hour-long conversations.

But college wasn’t always perfect. There were plenty of months when I slept only a few hours trying to finish everything I had to do for the week, counting down the days until Thanksgiving or winter break.

Yet when I look back, those aren’t the moments I remember. Instead, I wish I could return to the days when my biggest concern was figuring out which nights my friends and I were going out, who was driving to dinner or what shark movie we wanted to watch.

Sometimes I think we’re so busy remembering how good things used to be that we forget to appreciate what’s happening right in front of us.

That doesn’t mean we should stop looking back. A 2023 study published in the journal Emotion explored how different types of nostalgic feelings influence our daily lives, suggesting that positive memories can serve as a source of comfort and improve our overall well-being.

Remembering the past isn’t necessarily the problem. It’s how those memories make us feel about our present.

So, how does someone move forward without feeling like they’re leaving everything behind?

For me, part of the answer is creating space.

I still want to visit Lehigh, attend the biggest rivalry game in college history, go to interesting lectures, see my friends and walk around campus. I don’t want to lose those connections or completely separate myself from a place that shaped so much of who I am.

But I also don’t want every visit to feel like I’m mourning something I’ve lost.

I need to give myself the opportunity to miss Lehigh without letting every visit become a reminder of everything that’s changed. I need to make new memories, create new routines, and find things to look forward to outside of the place I’ve called home for the past four years.

I also have to remind myself that my friends are also moving forward. We’re figuring out our careers, going back to school, and navigating being a real adult. Our friendships don’t have to look the same as they did when we all shared a wall.

And maybe that’s okay.

Moving on doesn’t mean forgetting the people, places, and experiences that made college so special. It means accepting that those experiences can remain important without needing to recreate them.

I’ve realized that I don’t necessarily want to relive every day of college. I want to relive the feeling of knowing my best friends were just a few doors away, having somewhere familiar to go after a long day, and not knowing that certain moments would eventually become some of my favorite memories.

But I can’t spend the rest of my life wishing I could go back to a place I no longer live.

I’ll always have a reason to return to Lehigh, and I hope I continue to find reasons to visit. But I also want to be excited about everything waiting for me outside of it, including my year at Temple.

It’s okay to miss a version of your life without wanting to live it again. It’s okay to look back, laugh at the memories, and wish you could experience certain moments one more time.

But what’s important is not letting yourself become so attached to the past that you forget to enjoy the present.

After all, I don’t want to spend the next few years wishing I could go back to college. I want to spend them making new memories that I’ll eventually look back on just as fondly.