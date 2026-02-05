New Essential Needs Collaboration Aims to Address Period Poverty

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The essential needs hub recently collaborated with No More Secrets MBS inc., a non-profit organization that specializes in reducing the harmful effects of period poverty, led by mother-daughter team, Lynette Medley and Nya McGlone.

Period poverty refers to the inability to afford and access menstrual products or hygiene facilities. In the U.S., 1 in 4 teens and 1 in 3 adults struggle to afford menstrual products. Period poverty can affect any individual, but this statistic unfairly affects teens of color and low-income households.

No More Secrets addresses these health disparities among marginalized communities by providing a slew of services.

Serving the tristate area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, the organization supplies a feminine hygiene bank and door to door delivery service. They say on their website, “We independently deliver a 3-month supply of feminine hygiene products to the doorsteps of persons living in poverty or suffering from economic hardships, servicing approximately 250 individuals by distributing over 38,000 products weekly.”

In 2021, the organization opened The SPOT. Safety, Programming, and Optimal Transformation, respectfully. Located in Germantown Philadelphia, it is the nation’s first menstrual hub. The access to resources, education, and acceptance made this hub a pillar in the community. Shortly after the hygiene bank was opened, the first satellite hub on Lincoln University’s campus opened.

More SPOT Period Satellite Menstrual Hubs are currently active at Morgan State University, Delaware State University, and Cheyney University. The focus on providing services at HBCU’s (Historically black colleges and universities), is important to the organization as period poverty can inequitably affect black women and girls.

The SPOT Period Hub at Temple is housed inside of the Cherry Pantry. The hub is supplied with August brand products such as pads, tampons, and liners. The brand aims to be sustainable and uses organic cotton products. The Cherry Pantry typically utilizes a point system for food items, but every menstrual product is free and unlimited.

So much of period poverty is exacerbated by the shame and stigma associated with menstruation. Satellite hubs provide resources, but they also provide an accepting space for students to learn and be surrounded by others in the same position as them, or others who want to help.

Period poverty is something that can affect all women at some point or another. As the cost of living increases, and as costs of feminine hygiene products increase, it can be a struggle to afford certain products. Period poverty is too often perpetrated by the stigma, but it is not something to be ashamed of, and neither is using the resources that are readily available.

65% of Temple students are still unaware of how many resources are readily available, of how much is at their fingertips. Along with menstrual products, the Cherry Pantry also provides a range of other products such as body wash, shampoo, conditioner, diapers, baby formula, and more.

The Cherry Pantry is rapidly outgrowing its current digs and has plans to move into the Essential Needs hub next door, which will come this fall.

The Essential Needs Hub additionally aims to address any challenges that could impact student success. This includes housing and financial barriers.

Temple University continues to grow and create more accessible spaces to help strengthen the community. This partnership with No More Secrets MBS Inc shows that the school is headed in the right direction to uplift every student.