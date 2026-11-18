This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’re watching a makeup tutorial by an influencer you like. Probably, this creator seems really sweet and genuine— the type of girl that you imagine you could be friends with, that you can trust. Not to mention, her makeup always looks flawless.

So, you stop your scroll for her on your daily commute or while waiting in between classes.

She shows you the new foundation she’s been using, explaining how it gives you the perfect, dewy, glowy finish and lasts all day. Maybe she highlights a specific ingredient that makes it work for her skin.

You stop for a minute— perfect. You’ve been looking for a new foundation, specifically one with that glowy finish and long wear. And, if a girl this cute wears it, surely, it works.

But, if a responsible consumer, maybe you should do a little more research. You search up the product and watch a few more videos: it all looks good! Except, you notice that almost every creator uses the exact phrases “dewy, glowy finish” and “24-hr wear.”

A few mention the very same ingredient or maybe use an identical crazy night-out example to emphasize the product’s durability. Hopefully, you think to yourself: this is a little strange.

Paid influencer advertisements and partnerships are seemingly everywhere on social media nowadays, particularly on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. But these patterns aren’t just strange or jarring— they’re actually a violation of our rights as consumers.

The rules of online advertising in the United States are determined by the Federal Trade Commission, or the FTC. As the FTC summarizes, as per the Federal Trade Commission Act: “claims in advertisements must be truthful, cannot be deceptive or unfair, and must be evidence-based.”

This regulation does not just apply to ads that include false or purposefully misleading information, but those who omit necessary information as well. According to the FTC, “When the disclosure of qualifying information is necessary to prevent an ad from being deceptive, the information should be presented clearly and conspicuously so that consumers can actually notice and understand it.”

Paid partnerships and sponsorships are considered information that needs to be clearly disclosed. When present, advertisers are required to disclose any “material connections” between the endorser and the endorsee.

These include the wide range of paid partnership arrangements so common in consumer-brand relationships, including earnings based on commission (how much you sell), reach, or flat-fee rates for a good review. The UK has similar regulations to the US in this respect.

Interestingly, even if clearly presented as adverting, content still has an obligation to be honest. These rules apply not just influencers, but to any celebrity figures. Tate McRae and Millie Bobby Brown have both drawn backlash for creating skincare advertisements that viewers believed showed their respective refusals to use the actual products.

According to FTC guidance: “Endorsements by celebrities must reflect the celebrity’s honest experience or opinion. If the endorsement represents that the celebrity uses the product, that celebrity actually must use the product.”

Pretending to use a makeup wipe isn’t just grounds for public ridicule— it can actually be considered deceptive advertising.

To those of us who aren’t familiar with the rules and regulations, these restrictions might be surprising— not because they are unreasonable, but rather because we are so used to seeing content that clearly violates them.

So much of influencer content relies on product recommendations and reviews, so it can be easy for creators to get away with a bit off paid placement, and difficult for us as viewers to tell the difference.

Sadly, at the moment, I don’t think the FTC has the capacity to individually address every influencer indiscretion. Even when users are able to discern undisclosed promotions, the options for action are limited.

Users may have to rely on reporting the content directly to the platforms, which can have mixed results. And, not all social media platforms have an option for directly reporting content as undisclosed advertisements, meaning it would be up to the users making the reports themselves to identify and explain what the violation actually was.

There have also been creators who have alleged that brands are explicitly asking them to deceive followers in paid videos. I’ve personally seen claims that brands have asked them to promote specific product details in their videos as if their own opinions or lie about important details like how long or frequently they’ve been using the product.

This rampant deception may not necessarily be entirely the fault of creators, but rather a tool of larger companies who assume a check and a list of instructions is enough to prevent further questions.

So, what can we do about deceptive influencer advertising? I think that, as social media users, and the consumers ourselves, the first and best thing that we can do is know our rights.

Recognizing that creators — from micro influencers to the biggest celebrity figures — do not have the right to lie just because they are maybe being paid to do so is an excellent start.

We also have the ability to call out these violations when we see them. While not everything needs to be a report or a callout-response video, even just a comment can help remind creators that we are aware of these violations, and that they are violations; because, it’s unfair to assume that even all creators are aware of the extent of their wrongdoings.

When someone quickly enters the public eye, given opportunities, and told to take advantage of these opportunities in a way that is basically industry standard, it makes sense that some of these regulations (however important they are) could just never been brought to their attention.

I also think that bringing attention to undisclosed ads can help other users recognize this deceit. Drawing attention to the red flags within content could be the difference-maker between another impressionable follower understanding that they are being advertised to or operating on trust and making a purchase they will regret.

In my opinion, we need to not only understand our own rights but let companies and creators alike know that we do, and that we will not tolerate violations. I believe the issue with deceptive influencer marketing right now isn’t just a trend— it’s become a culture.

I think that the system needs some serious rework if influencers and celebrities alike expect to keep the very trust of their audiences that makes them such valuable spokespeople for these products.

Because, once that trust is lost, it can be really difficult to build back. And, if you can’t trust a creator’s endorsement, why buy from them?

I believe that building up a culture of true honesty and transparency is necessary to the survival of influencer marketing. Creators need to clearly disclose paid partnerships, and, well, just not lie about how they use the products.

To me, it seems simple enough. By continuing to keep creators in check and stand up for our own rights as consumers, hopefully we can begin the process of reconstructing influencer marketing into an industry that is built on what it purports itself to be: the authentic opinions of real-world consumers.