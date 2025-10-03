Keeping Your Skin Hydrated As The Weather Gets Colder 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is finally here! Leaves are getting brown, pumpkin spice is in the air, and the cardigans are leaving storage.

While I love autumn, as someone with really dry skin, the dropping temperatures make me worried. It is hard to enjoy the fall festivities when my skin is constantly tight and itchy from dryness. Over the years, I have found several tricks that have helped my skin stay hydrated, even during freezing winters. While my tips are based on my personal experiences, hopefully they can be useful to you too.

Check Your Products

Of course, the products we use on our face and body affect how they react to weather. Products that specifically say they are for dry skin are usually our best bet, but there are a lot of products that will help even if they do not have a dry skin label. Thicker moisturizers and lip balms, like CeraVe’s Moisturising Cream or Naturium’s Phyto-Glow Lip Balm, are often more hydrating because they often have more oils in them. Also, I recommend using products with hydrating and skin-repairing ingredients, like ceramides, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or squalane. Checking the ingredients on the products you already have might be beneficial, as some of them could be drying your skin out. Products with harsher exfoliates or fragrances can be irritating on a lot of people’s skin.

Lock In Moisture

Many skincare products were designed to add moisture to the skin, but locking in existing moisture is also a good practice. Applying moisturizer to your skin immediately after showering or washing your face will help create a barrier on your skin that keeps the moisture from leaving your skin.

Avoid Over-Washing

While it is common to wash your face twice a day, several dermatologists, like Dr. Angela Casey for Women’s Health Magazine, recommend those with dry skin to only wash your face once a day at night. Washing your face can strip your face of its natural oils too much, causing it to feel dry throughout the day and making it more susceptible to irritation. Long, hot showers can have the same effect as well.

Use a Humidifier

Changing the body and skin routine are not the only ways of protecting your skin. There are also ways to prevent dryness outside of the bathroom. One way is to use a humidifier in your room. During the colder season, the moisture in the air will dry up, which will dry your skin out too. A humidifier is a good way to combat the cold autumn air by adding some moisture back into your environment.

Bundle Up!

My last tip is my easiest one: dress cozy! Covering your skin will keep the cold air from drying your skin out. So, when you go out, make sure to grab your cutest coat and gloves from your closet and protect your skin.

The changing seasons can be a dreadful time for us with dry skin, but I hope some of these tips will make this autumn more bearable for you and your skin.