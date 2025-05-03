Is TikTok The Ultimate Gen-Z Trendsetter? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the digital age, TikTok has become more than just a social media platform—it’s a trendsetter, especially for Gen Z. With millions of users engaging daily, the app has revolutionized how beauty and makeup trends emerge, spread, and evolve. Unlike traditional beauty standards dictated by magazines and celebrities, TikTok has democratized the industry, allowing influencers, content creators, and everyday users to define what’s in vogue.

TikTok’s short-form video format makes it easy for beauty trends to go viral. Within minutes, a new technique, product, or aesthetic can reach millions. Trends like “glass skin,” “clean girl makeup,” and “cold girl makeup” have taken off, influencing Gen Z’s approach to beauty. Hashtags like #BeautyTok and #MakeupHacks aggregate thousands of videos showcasing the latest beauty innovations, from bold eyeliner looks to unconventional contouring methods.

Unlike traditional beauty influencers on YouTube or Instagram, TikTok’s creators feel more relatable. Gen Z favors authenticity, and micro-influencers with genuine recommendations often gain more trust than large-scale celebrities. TikTok stars such as Meredith Duxbury and Mikayla Nogueira have amassed millions of followers by sharing unfiltered, engaging content that resonates with everyday users. Their product reviews, tutorials, and “get ready with me” (GRWM) videos often dictate what products become must-haves.

One of TikTok’s most significant influences on beauty trends is the shift towards affordability and DIY solutions. With economic challenges affecting Gen Z, there seems to be an increasing preference for budget-friendly beauty alternatives. TikTok users frequently share “dupes” (aka duplicates as cheaper alternatives) for high-end makeup products, making luxury beauty accessible to all. Additionally, homemade skincare solutions and natural beauty tips gain traction, reinforcing a do-it-yourself culture.

Brands are taking notice of TikTok’s influence, with many seeing their products sell out overnight due to viral videos. Items like the Dior Lip Oil, Maybelline Sky High Mascara, and Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter became instant bestsellers after gaining popularity on the platform. The “TikTok Made Me Buy It” phenomenon has turned the app into a powerhouse for beauty marketing, proving that one well-placed review or demo can make or break a product’s success.

TikTok has transformed the beauty and makeup industry by making trends more accessible, diverse, and fast-paced. With its ability to launch viral trends, elevate new voices, and redefine beauty norms, the platform continues to shape how Gen Z engages with makeup and skincare. Whether it’s through GRWM videos, product recommendations, or creative beauty hacks, TikTok is not just influencing beauty — it’s reinventing it.