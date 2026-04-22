I’m Eating like a Kid Again this Summer 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is nearly here. I’m driving with the windows down, my allergies have flared up, I’m putting on sunscreen again, and I have no excuse to lock myself inside anymore. Most importantly, though, that summer sun makes me more nostalgic than I’d like to admit. Recalling memories lazing by the pool or driving down to the Jersey Shore, I take myself back to those moments and tune into my senses. It seems I’m tasting a sweet lemonade, a sundae from Mr. Softee, or perhaps a Capri Sun. There’s been a serious lack of refreshments meant for children in my fridge for the past few years, and this summer, I am going to change that.

As much as the child inside of me would love to live off ice cream and juice for the next 3 months, the adult side of my brain knows that such a diet would probably leave me tired and groggy all summer. However, balance is key to a healthy life, and it is extremely possible to incorporate fun foods/ healthy alternatives every day to feed that inner child. So, I have accumulated a list of nostalgic summer treats I’ll be enjoying this year, along with some more health-focused substitutes to keep you feeling fueled and happy in the heat!

There is something about juice in an unconventional container that is simply so exciting. The flavor of a Hug Barrel isn’t even its real selling point; it’s the unusual apparatus, the teeth-shaped hole you bite into the lid that kept me begging my mom to stock the fridge with them. Perhaps in my Hug-Barrel-indulgence this summer I will keep it classier and use a straw.

To my surprise, Hug Barrels, in my opinion, don’t entirely need a healthy replacement. One little barrel contains only 1 gram of sugar and 5 calories! However, if you are looking to avoid dyes and other additives, Capri Sun’s Roarin’ Waters offers similar flavors without the unnatural color. Although, without the barrel, the experience may be lacking.

2. Mr. Softee

When the weather starts heating up in the Northeast, it’s inevitable that you’ll be hearing an ice cream truck around the corner every now and again. Mr. Softee in particular, the iconic menu from pineapple toppings to double-scoop sprinkle-covered excited me every time I passed by the truck.

Despite my love for a creamy delicious cone, if I ate soft serve every time, I’d likely feel sluggish and my stomach would not be happy. Luckily, there are plenty of alternatives to typical ice cream today, so health-consciously fulfilling an ice cream craving is quite easy. One of my favorite options is frozen yogurt shops. Brands like Yogo Factory, 16 Handles, and Menchie’s offer “froyo,” tasting just as good as Mr. Softee, but with live cultures to support gut health. Some brands even offer zero sugar and zero fat options for customers with those specific health goals in mind.

3. Freeze pops

Whether you grew up calling them “freeze pops” or “icies” or “freezies,” there likely was nothing as refreshing as flavored frozen ice on a hot summer day. My friends and I would scramble to get our hands on them, struggling to open them, often resorting to using our teeth. They often melted within 5 minutes, but the nostalgic, sweet flavor is something I crave regardless.

Nutrition and ingredient information vary by brand, but using the popular brand Fla-Vor-Ice as an example, each pop typically contains 25 calories, 6 grams of sugar, and high fructose corn syrup. This is, in my opinion, a lot for such a small tube of ice. Although, because freeze pops are such a simple, popular product, many healthy alternatives exist and are easy to find in grocery stores. Trader Joe’s has an organic line of ice pops that uses real fruit juice. Johnny Pop’s offer a similar option at Target. Good Pop’s “fruit pops” even contain electrolytes. These healthy options, however, often cannot compare with the original style’s price tag around $3-3.50 for 36.

4. Watermelon

I remember that feeling playing the pool as a kid when someone’s mom came out with a giant bowl of sliced up watermelon usually bigger than our heads. We’d stop whatever we were doing, eat until we couldn’t anymore, and then try and figure out what to do with our pile of rinds. There was truly nothing so refreshing.

Watermelon is my favorite nostalgic snack not only for these fond memories, but also because it needs no healthy alternative! Being 92% water, it is incredibly hydrating and delicious at the same time. It is also extremely versatile; in my adult age, I love to mix it with feta and mint for a salty touch or top it with tajin when I’m craving spice.

Looking back on my childhood summers, it seems the key to happiness was sunlight and a sweet, cold treat. It might not be that simple now, but it sure ca