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Temple | Style > Beauty

I Spent $200 at Sephora & Ulta So You Don’t Have To 

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Ashley Nteff Student Contributor, Temple University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. M.PH by Mary Phillips Foundation 300N 

This foundation retails for $49 and has a serum-like consistency, formulated with 2% niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. Because it’s lightweight, it feels comfortable on the skin and doesn’t feel heavy at all. I would say the shade range is inclusive, though it is on the pricier end. A good dupe would be the L’Oréal True Match Hyaluronic Tinted Serum Foundation, which retails for around $20 at Ulta. 

2. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Concealer 14.5W 

I’ve been slowly trading in my drugstore concealers for high-end ones because, honestly, the price often reflects the performance. This concealer retails for $36. Yes, it’s scary, but it lives up to the hype. It doesn’t crease and blends seamlessly into the skin. Compared to my old e.l.f. Hydrating Concealer, the difference is significant. While both have warm undertones, the Charlotte Tilbury concealer is much more subtle, whereas the e.l.f. one leans very orange (which I despise). The consistency is velvety, and a little goes a long way. 

3. ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr Setting Powder (Rich Peach) 

Powder can make or break your makeup look. This one retails for $36, but I opted for the mini size just to test it out. I used it in place of my Maybelline powder, which worked well for the price but was a little too brightening—it had me looking casket ready! The ONE/SIZE powder keeps me matte, but application is key because it can get clumpy. Overall, I wouldn’t purchase the full size, as it doesn’t completely meet my expectations. 

4. Morphe Continuous Setting Spray 

I swear by this setting spray. It retails for $18, and in my opinion, there’s no real dupe. This spray melts your makeup together beautifully and helps create a seamless finish before and after powder. If Morphe ever discontinued it, I’d probably switch to Milani’s Make It Last, but I wouldn’t be happy about it.  

5. Morphe Lifeproof 16-Hour Setting Mist 

This wasn’t originally on my list, but I picked up a mini for $15. I needed something to lock in my makeup after using the viral ONE/SIZE setting spray— which felt like spraying isopropyl alcohol on my face. Terrible experience. The Morphe Lifeproof mist felt much more refreshing, but I wouldn’t say it fully lives up to its transfer-proof claims. After four hours (and a nap), I would say half of my face was still intact, which is impressive, but it’s not quite the whole face. Would I repurchase? Maybe. I need to keep testing it. 

6. Morphe Portrait Mode 5-Piece Face Brush Set 

There’s something about a fresh set of brushes that just hits. This set retails for $33, and compared to my old Amazon brushes, the difference is noticeable. They’re softer, and my makeup looks more seamless. I also love that they’re labeled for cream and powder, which makes them beginner friendly. Are they worth $33? If it’s in your budget, yes, but brands like Real Techniques Everyday Essentials offer similar quality for less. 

7. NYX Butter Lip Gloss (Fortune Cookie) 

I’ve been wanting this gloss for a while, and I’m so glad I finally got it. It’s the perfect nude and pairs beautifully with a brown lip liner. I usually go for pink glosses, but this nude gives a more mature look, and I live for it! The consistency is buttery soft, and for $6, it’s easily one of the best purchases. 

Conclusion 

One thing I’ve found helpful when shopping for makeup is finding your “shade twin” an influencer with a similar complexion who can give you a better idea of how products will actually look on your skin. My current shade twin is Toni Bravo

It’s also important to remember that technique matters just as much as the products themselves. My makeup style is heavily inspired by Mikaria Janae and Uche Natori, who consistently achieve a soft, lifted, and bronzed look. If you’re a beginner, I highly recommend watching their tutorials! 

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Ashley Nteff

Temple '29

Hi! My name is Ashley Nteff and I am a Finance major at Temple University. I enjoy writing about the intersection of ambition, culture and identity, particularly through the lens of womanhood and personal growth.

On campus, I serve as the Opinion Editor for The Temple News, where I highlight thought-provoking perspectives that spark meaningful dialogue.

When I’m not in class or editing, you can find me experimenting with skincare and beauty trends, or hanging out with my girlfriends. I’m inspired by everyday experiences and the conversations happening around me, and I aim to translate that curiosity into writing that feels both relatable and impactful.