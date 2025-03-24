How to Balance Sweet Treats and Health During Your First Year of College: Advice from a Former Freshman 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was a freshman, prioritizing healthy eating habits was often difficult at times, especially with late-night sweet treat cravings. Did you know that there are some sweet treats that can keep you on track with a healthy diet? —a literal ‘have your cake and eat it too’ situation. Here are some tips that I learned about healthy eating habits from my experience during my first year at college.

For freshmen at Temple University, this challenge can be particularly difficult with the university’s multiple fast food options. Even though the J and H Dining Hall provides vegetarian and vegetable rich meals, eating the same food options every day can often get repetitive. In my experience, the beginning of each semester started off with having a balanced meal everyday then giving up later in the semester because the healthy food provided became boring or unappetizing.

It can be hard to give up on sweets, however, cutting back on sugar can lead to benefits like improved dental health, clearer skin and even weight loss. But what if you could still enjoy a midnight snack and prioritize your health?

Researchers at Washington State University conducted a study examining the relationship between grapes and weight loss. They found that compounds in grapes may help convert excess fat into calorie-burning fat. Specifically, they identified resveratrol, a natural polyphenol found in grapes and many berries, which has been linked to improve metabolism and fat-burning.

In their study, scientists discovered that resveratrol helps turn white fat (which stores calories) into beige fat (a type of fat that burns energy rather than storing it). This process, known as fat browning, is beneficial for weight management and metabolic health. Additionally, past research suggests that resveratrol may improve glucose metabolism, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and prevent obesity-related complications.

Eating fruits like grapes, blueberries, and strawberries every day can change and improve your health significantly. But how do you keep up with this healthy eating habit? The answer is simple. There are so many ways to turn these fruits into a sweet treat for your late-night cravings– like putting whipped cream on top or covering the fruit in yogurt and freezing it. This way, you can still intake the resveratrol and satisfy the late-night sweet treat cravings.

For those who have more of a savory rather than sweet tooth, you are in luck. Tomatoes also contain small amounts of resveratrol. Even though meals like pizza and spaghetti aren’t labeled as “healthy”, you can rest easy at night knowing that you have consumed a fat-burning compound.

Keeping up with healthy eating habits as a freshman shouldn’t mean giving up the foods you love. Instead, it should be about finding different ways to eat them while prioritizing your health. The next time your late-night craving hits, remember that you shouldn’t have to make the choice between your health and enjoyment. Know that with this information, you could really have your cake and eat it too.