From Hoodies To Bikinis: The Seasonal Struggle 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

As we know warmer weather is approaching, and summer will be here just before we know it. But although this may seem like a joyous time, the transition from winter to summer can be quite overwhelming for some. Whether seeing people sport their body goals on social media or hearing men talk about how a woman’s body should look in a bikini, many women feel the pressure to get into the gym.

For the past month, I have seen a drastic increase in both men and women who have started their gym journey, including myself. Whether trying to gain weight, build muscle, or lose a few pounds, everyone seems so focused on this new objective at hand. But sometimes I can’t help but wonder if one is truly trying to work on their figures for themselves or to please others. There is so much pressure, especially placed on women to have a slim waist, abs, no stomach, round butt, etc. Nonetheless, it is important to know that all body shapes are worthy.

Another reason as to why summer can be a difficult transition is when it comes to altering one’s wardrobe. During the winter many of us who are insecure in our bodies love the ability to wear sweatpants and oversized clothes. When doing this, especially for those who struggle with body dysmorphia, one doesn’t have to face insecurities head-on as they can simply be covered. But when the temperature begins to hit the 80’s, one can no longer do this as hoodie season is over. As sundresses, shorts, and crop tops become the main fashion choice during the summer, those who feel uncomfortable in this style of clothing may begin to panic.

Due to this cycle, I feel that this is the ultimate reason why people participate in going to the gym in the first place. During the wintertime, many people don’t even have the word “gym” in their vocabulary but when March/April starts to roll in, people spring to the treadmill. Whether this becomes a natural routine or feels forced due to societal stigmas, I have no clue.

But one thing that I do know is that you should always do it for yourself. You should never let anyone else’s views on how you look decipher how you feel about yourself or your body. We all have insecurities, it’s human nature, but it is up to us to determine how we go about it. I know that it is easier said than done, but hopefully with time, one can truly feel comfortable in their skin. True transformation first starts within us, then the rest follows.