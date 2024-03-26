Four Of My Favorite Springtime Activities for the Changing Season 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The time has finally come: warmer weather! This means I get to level up my healthy habits in a new way with sunnier days on my side.

Spring is my favorite season. Everything just seems to go right—from chirping birds and later sunsets, to spring celebrations and outdoor events.

During this season, many take advantage of this time to enjoy the outdoors before the summer heat waves roll in. This makes it a perfect opportunity for me to do some new activities that I could not do during the winter, giving me a break as a “busy bee” and boosting my mood before finals.

1. BIKING

I recently got a bike and have been eager to use it! I loved riding a bike as a kid, so I’m looking forward to moving my body and doing something that has always been a favorite activity of mine.

My favorite aspect of biking is the freedom. I love riding my bike and seeing all the beautiful tall trees, airy clouds, feeling the wind on my face, and just being at peace. I can’t text-and-bike, so biking also forces me to be “unplugged” and allow my mind to breathe.

2. READING OUTSIDE

Who doesn’t love a good book? Whether it’s a physical book or an audiobook, I feel that my reading experience is completely elevated by spending time outdoors. Sometimes, I will choose to visit an outdoor cafe, whereas other times I’ll just find some green space on campus. Regardless, this is a great way for me to get out for some fresh air, even if I just sitting and reading.

3. HAPPY HOURS/ROOFTOPS

Outdoor socialization is one of my best ways to enjoy the warm weather. There’s nothing better than texting your friends after a long day of class and making plana to meet at a fun happy hour or sunset rooftop. For only a few hours of my day, I can let loose, try new food, explore the city, and connect with my friends after a long week. I think this is one of the best forms of stress relief!

4. WALKING

Walking is one of those activities I can always count on during springtime. Rain or shine, I can enjoy a walk to get some fresh air and take a brain break.

Spring is a very busy season for me, especially with graduation coming up. Admittedly, I do not always make it to the gym during this time of year. However, walking offers a alternative that helps me maintain my healthy lifestyle, without compromising my schedule.

For me, spring is always such a happy time, so I love making the most of it with these healthy activities.