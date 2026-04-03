Flowers To Inspire Your Spring Artwork 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and campus is alive and thriving! After a long and very cold winter, spring is finally here, and as an artist, spring is one of the most inspirational times of the year for me. This season, I’ve been particularly interested in flowers and their meanings, and right now, I’m writing multiple screenplays that are inspired by them! I may be a filmmaker, but I think these beautiful pieces of nature could inspire any artist of any medium. Let’s go through some flowers that could inspire your next project!

Common blue violets are little violet flowers with heart-shaped leaves that happen to be my home state, New Jersey’s, state flower. These flowers symbolize love, loyalty, and have many historical ties. In ancient Greece, these flowers were associated with love and fertility. In contrast, Roman culture used the flower to honor the dead at funerals. In our modern day, common blue violets are viewed as elegant and are utilized for romantic gestures and weddings. While there’s many associations, I think this flower is perfect for literature and art pieces, especially if you want to tell a love story!

2. Yellow Roses

Yellow roses originated in the middle east and carry much meaning. While red roses are associated with romantic love, yellow roses are associated with platonic love and appreciation. These are the kind of flowers you’d give a friend or close family member to tell them you love and appreciate them. If you’re looking to create a lighthearted story or an image with vibrant or pastel visuals, I think yellow roses are perfect!

3. Pink Carnations

Carnations have been around for a very long time, and they’re one of my favorite flowers! Generally, carnations are associated with devotion and love; however, each color has a different meaning. Pink Carnations are primarily associated with gratitude. They are often connected to Mother’s Day, and in the United Sates are considered the official Mother’s Day flower. These flowers are often given to co-workers or friends too. If you’re looking for a gorgeous and detailed flower, or a way to symbolize gratitude or a mother-daughter relationship, these are perfect!

4. Purple Tulips

Purple Tulips are vibrant and elegant, making them perfect for any visual art form! In Ottoman and Turkish history, specifically during the reign of Sultan Suleiman, purple tulips carried an association with richness, glamour, and elegance. Specifically, purple tulips are associated with spirituality, wisdom, and magic. These flowers are gifted used for formal events gifted for achievements, which I think makes them great for storytelling. I’d recommend using them for fantasy stories, fancy party scenes or imagery, or as symbolism for glamorous, wealthy, or wise characters!

5. Blue Hydrangea

Hydrangeas are another favorite of mine! They are gorgeous in any color, but I absolutely love the blue ones. If you’re looking for a beautiful and detailed flower for a painting or photograph, these are perfect! Hydrangeas originate from Japan and the blue ones are often associated with the legend of an emperor’s sincere apology to his girlfriend for neglecting her. Because of this, blue hydrangeas are associated with apology, gratitude, and understanding. If you’re looking for a flower to represent remorse, regret, or sincerity, I think this is a great choice for any medium.

Flowers are beautiful, and because of their deeper meanings, they’re a great way to convey visual storytelling. I hope this article gives you some inspiration for your next project!