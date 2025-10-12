Couple Costumes That Slay: 6 Fashion and Beauty Ideas for Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween isn’t just about candy or haunted houses. It’s a chance to show off creativity, personality, and style. From pop culture icons to timeless romantic duos, couples everywhere are turning spooky seasons into a fashion statement. Whether you love glam, gothic, or playful looks, these costume ideas prove that Halloween style can be just as chic as it is eerie. Here are six standout costume ideas for couples who want to blend beauty, creativity, and boldness this Halloween.

Western Barbie and Ken

Barbiecore is always an iconic go-to, and this year, it comes with a western twist. Barbie’s look is a pink shimmery style, with metallic eyeshadow, a pink top and pants set, a pink necktie, and a cowboy hat. Ken embraces the cowboy vibe, too, in all black, with the iconic white cowboy hat, pink neck scarf, pink boots, and a classic western jacket and pants set. Both these Barbie movie-inspired outfits are perfect for any fan.

Morticia and Gomez Addams

There is never a time when dark romance goes out of style. Morticia can wear a sleek black dress or gown, complete with smokey eyes and a sharp red lip. Gomez can wear a classic pinstriped suit with a pencil thin mustache. This outfit has both a spooky vibe and a refined glam attitude.

Scarecrow Couple

Bring a spooky, rustic vibe to Halloween with a Scarecrow duo. This look is perfect for couples who want a playful, slightly eerie twist on a classic theme.

Harley Quinn and the Joker

Everybody knows the famous pair Harley Quinn and The Joker. Harley Quinn’s symmetrical, candy colored hair and a smudgy glitter eye look will coordinate with the Joker’s neon colored hair, eyeliner, and bright suit. This couple’s costume is edgy and commemorable.

Cleopatra and Julius Caesar

Cleopatra and her Roman counterpart have an enduring, ancient charm. Cleopatra’s iconic winged eyeliner, metallic highlights, and gold embellishments give her a majestic and authoritative look and Julius Caesar looks every bit the part in a traditional toga, Golden Olive Leaf Crown, and polished refined look. Together, they represent elegance, history, and an unending sense of style.

Jack Skellington and Sally

Jack and Sally, famous characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, pair fun attitudes with a spooky style. Sally, with her stitched, patched look and whimsical make-up, and Jack, in his skeletal suit, reflect the eerie yet visually striking appearance in an iconic couple’s costume.

No matter if you prefer horror, history, cartoon or pop culture, these six couple costumes show that Halloween is more than just wearing costumes; it’s a way to express your creativity, who you are, and your style together.