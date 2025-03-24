Celebrating Womanhood Worldwide: Beauty Tips From Around The Globe 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How do women around the world define a beauty ritual? What are their absolute staples?

In honor of International Women’s Day, I will be exploring the different ways in which women around the world applaud their natural beauty. Perhaps you will find a new fundamental aspect of your own beauty routine!

Morocco

Perhaps the most widely renowned Moroccan beauty go-to is argan oil. Commonly referred to as “liquid gold,” argan oil comes from the Argan tree, native to Morocco and Algeria. Although it is an oil, argan oil is known to be anti-sebum, meaning it moisturizes without clogging pores. Moroccan women use it to treat dry skin, target acne, reduce inflammation, and visibly reduce signs of aging. Argan oil can be used on hair to treat frizz and dullness, reinvigorating hair and bringing it back to its prime.

Before there was liquid eyeliner, there was kohl. Kohl is a dark cosmetic powder made from natural oils, burned seed shells, and minerals. The use of kohl dates back to 3500 BCE, traditionally being made with lead (not currently, thank goodness). Kohl is applied with a thin wand to the waterline, eyelids, eyebrows, and eyelashes. The purpose of kohl varies, but it is commonly agreed upon to protect the eyes from sunlight, provide medicinal properties, and enhance the natural beauty of one’s eyes.

India

One of Indian women’s best kept secrets for their skin might be closer than you think—it might even be in your spice cabinet! For centuries, turmeric has been used for a variety of ailments and skin concerns. Turmeric, due to its antibacterial properties, can be used to treat minor wounds as well as acne. Its bright, iconic yellow color is often utilized for its color correcting and brightening abilities. For a simple turmeric face mask, Blue Nectar suggest you combine the bright seasoning with plain yogurt and apply for 15 minutes.

Multani mitti, roughly translated to “fuller’s earth” is a powder made from minerals found in the area of Multan, Pakistan. It has a texture similar to that of clay when mixed with liquid. Multani mitti is a core component to Ayurvedic beauty regimens, traditionally used to cleanse the body prior to traditional Indian weddings. A common face mask consists of milk, multani mitti, and turmeric. It can be used to remove impurities, fight acne, balance oil production, and even the skin tone.

Korea

Maybe you’ve heard on TikTok about the miracle cure for your hair: rice water. Did you know it originates in Korean culture? For thousands of years, rice infused water has been used in Asian beauty routines. Rich in antioxidants, proteins, and nutrients, rice water can make your hair softer than silk and shinier than ever before. Rice water is not only used on hair, it can also be used as a toner or serum for the face to reduce puffiness, hydrate the skin, and brighten complexions.

Double cleansing is an un-skippable step for many Korean beauty routines. Many skincare specialists recommend using an oil-based cleanser first to remove dirt and makeup, followed up by a water-based cleanser to remove any excess oil and impurities. When using the oil-based cleanser, a facial massage is a common practice. Using techniques to sculpt and contour, routine facial massages can help reduce puffiness and emphasize facial structures.

No matter where you are in the world, you deserve to take time out of your day to pamper yourself. Beauty is about making yourself feel the best, because you deserve it!