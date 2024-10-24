Budgeting On Groceries as a Broke College Student 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine, you’re walking in a Target or Walmart, and you see a nice box of granola bars. You grab the box and next thing you know you’re putting the box back on the shelf. That’s got to be one of the worst feelings when shopping for groceries, especially when you’re a college student living far away from home with no family nearby. You’re confused about budgeting, and you don’t exactly know what necessities you need to buy.

I was short on money. Besides groceries, I had to consider buying other important essentials like feminine products, toiletries, and having spending money for myself. You might think there’s so much to put into consideration when budgeting for groceries. When I’m grocery shopping, I find it to be pretty easy shopping.

Step 1: What’s Your Budget?

How much money do you think you need for groceries each time you go? To help you get a better understanding, I usually go grocery shopping once or twice a month. Depending on how much I eat, each month, I allow myself a budget between $50-$100. This number is within my range and with this amount, I am able to afford all the foods and drinks that are essential for me. By giving yourself a number, it helps you stay on track with how much you are spending and reminds you to look at the price of a product before you buy it. Is it too expensive that you have to put the item back to afford other groceries? These are things you need to consider when shopping.

Step 2: Affordable Grocery Outlets

I absolutely love Target and Walmart, but if I’m shopping alone and specifically for myself, I’m going to have to look elsewhere. Now you’re probably thinking, “What other places are even affordable?” You have Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Aldi’s, and Trader Joe’s. My personal favorite is Aldi. Aldi is a great grocery outlet with lots of affordable food and drink prices, especially for college students looking to save. When I first started college, I was recommended to go to Aldi, and I’ve been going ever since. One of the many reasons why Aldi is affordable is because they avoid a lot of name brands. Instead of your regular Lays, they have a brand name called Clancy’s. It’s a well-known brand that they have in stores, and you’ll find a wide variety of other chips and flavors they have such as kettles, wavy, pretzels, tortillas, original, and so much more. My personal favorite is the Clancy jalapeno kettle chips. Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to see your favorite sweet treats like Oreos, Poptarts, Eggos, and other brands that you enjoy.

Step 3: Important Grocery Necessities

Now to avoid eating too many sweet treats, it’s important to buy foods and drinks that are essential to you. When looking at your grocery list, try to include lots of fruits, vegetables, proteins, dairy, grains, etc. It’s important that you obtain healthy food options for your everyday meals. Now, of course, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t buy sweets and junk food, but try to secure the nutrients that are essential for your body.

It’s truly somewhat of a scary feeling having to act independently, especially when you live on campus away from home without a guardian around to guide you in a direction. That’s what college is for, finding your way and finding your independence.