Bringing Back Slow Living: Finding The Beauty Of An Unrushed Life

Last week, I started watching Sex and the City. I’m not surprised to realize I’ve fallen in love with yet another show from the 90s–00s era. There’s an allure to watching a world that feels so distant from today, one of meet cutes, hailing taxis, and renting movies at Blockbuster. Everything seemed to move slower. People weren’t instantly reachable, moments were experienced more than documented, and connection required more time and effort. Today, in an age of convenience and instant gratification, that kind of slowness feels almost impossible. And while speed can feel like a blessing in moments of desperation (like when a microwave dinner saves you on a busy night), it’s worth asking: what do we lose when everything becomes instant?

In a culture where nearly everything is a tap away, we may be losing our ability to wait, focus, and truly rest. When we’re always entertained or distracted, our minds start to crave it, making stillness uncomfortable and focus fleeting. Maybe we scroll through TikTok to unwind, but end up feeling overstimulated instead of rested. Constant multitasking also affects our ability to live in the moment. If there’s always a phone on hand while eating, watching a movie, or doing school work, we’re prevented from fully being present in those experiences. Over time, dependence on instant gratification ruins our patience and disconnects us from the simple, grounding things that shape our lives. Although convenience promises ease, it is often the thing distancing us from presence, patience, and the joy found in slowing down.

A way to counter the fast pace of life is the slow living philosophy. Originating in Italy in the 1980s, the movement has gained new relevance in our modern world. Slow living is centered around choosing quality over quantity and being present in the moment. It’s not about doing everything slowly, but about giving your full attention to whatever you’re doing, whether that’s making dinner, studying, or taking a walk without your phone.

I believe implementing slow living into your life can reap many benefits. When you move through life with intention rather than urgency, you start to notice details that busyness blocks out: the morning light through your window, laughter with friends, or a quiet shower after a long day. Being present in these small moments can ease stress and anxiety, replacing the constant rush with calm and clarity. Slowing down can also deepen relationships, sharpen focus, and reignite creativity. In a world obsessed with doing things fast, choosing slowness can be a way to reclaim your attention and peace.

Maybe that’s why I find watching old shows so comforting, not just for the nostalgia, but because they can remind me of a time when the world didn’t move so fast. People waited, wandered, and connected without distraction. Slow living allows us to bring a little of that energy back. It doesn’t mean rejecting modern life, but approaching it more mindfully. In a fast-paced world, slowing down can be the perfect way to feel grounded.