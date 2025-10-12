Black Tech: To be Young, Gifted, and Black  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Temple University’s Black Public Relation Society (TUBPRS) kicked off Klein Fest with a collaboration with Handshake and Google’s “Gemini,” an AI support system implemented in everyday searches. The event garnered massive traction as they gave out ice cream, water bottles, and a DJ session to perform popular line dances. This collaboration was more than just a showstopper; it was a representation of the power of Black voices in technology and how Temple is helping push the movement forward.

“Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is.” said New York Governor, Kathy Hochul at the Milken Institute Global Conference NBCUniversal News Group. Despite her deep regret for the statement, it sparked a deeper conversation of the digital divide in predominantly Black communities, leading others to underestimate Black kids and their ability to use technology to the extent at which their counterparts use them.

A study from Economic inequality, the digital divide, and remote learning during COVID-19 conducted in 2022 showed that 20.9% of Black students lacked reliable availability to devices without school assistance. Their white counterparts, however, only struggled at about 9.7%. This is why school involvement is crucial to the digital divide. While school may be merely a requirement for some, for others—especially low-income black students—school is their second home. School is oftentimes a gateway out of poverty, abuse, and mental or physical ailments. A school’s responsibility is not simply to train children for the workforce, but also to give them a place of refuge, compassion, and basic needs.

As technology tethers itself into the fabric of our survival, it is crucial that schools provide technology so that students can stay on track, communicate effectively, and further their own dreams. Furthermore, the study found that 11.3% of Black students study by themselves and 12% of them have access to reliable technology, while 37% of other races (other than Hispanic or Asian) have access to reliable technology. To put it plainly, Black students study the same as, and sometimes more than their counterparts, but are disproportionately affected by a lack of technology. More so, even when studying with a remote teacher, Black students are still less likely to receive proper access to remote devices.

So how does Temple help? Well, Temple has continuously used their status to make technology affordable, long-lasting, and effective. For example, Owl Tech rents out quality laptops, such as the Lenovo ThinkPadL14 for $250 for the length of a semester, and 13-inch MacBooks for up to a month at $165. These prices may seem high, but these laptops usually go for about $2,000, excluding warranties, bug fixes, and add-ons. Temple understands that college students are already drained financially, so the university offers reasonable, inexpensive prices that allow students to get their work done and fully engage with their extracurriculars and other priorities.

Temple makes technology a priority rather than just a tool by requiring first year students to take seminar classes that teach them about Handshake, cover letters, resumes, class schedules, and proper digital etiquette. These classes teach students the importance of growing a close relationship with the digital world and taking advantage of websites, apps, and models to progress their careers. Finally, Temple makes people of color the forefront of their technological programs and workforces by hosting inclusive programs and hiring Black and Brown students who are qualified for the job. As I see it, Temple prioritizes dedication and discipline over race or even experience.

Temple embraces technology as a system of survival and success. The University uses its resources to push students to take advantage of what the digital atmosphere has to offer and takes pride in putting students of color at the forefront of their cause. Temple cannot single-handedly change the system of the digital divide forever, but through spreading the word, other universities and educational ecosystems can follow in their footsteps and put more faith into Black Tech.