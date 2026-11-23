This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since arriving at Temple University, it has shocked me how disrespectful some of my peers can be to Philadelphia, specifically North Philadelphia. To pretend that Northern Philadelphia is a perfect place would be disingenuous, but there’s so much more to this community than what is reported on it.

Students who live here should know this by now, but sometimes it feels like they are purposefully ignorant to the positives of the community they made the choice to come to. At the end of the day, they made the decision to study here.

If it was as big of a concern as they’ve made it out to be, I think they should have chosen another school to go to.

I would be lying if I said there was never a time I felt unsafe. Walking home at night can be worrisome, especially as a young woman who’s prone to expecting the worse. But for every time I’ve felt unsafe, there’s 50 instances I’ve felt welcomed.

It’s a lot easier to feel comfortable somewhere if you recognize that whatever anxieties you’re feeling are irrational.

I thought that my feelings of being welcomed and comfortable here was the norm. When living somewhere, you observe how people treat each other, and to me, it didn’t look like I was receiving some special treatment.

This takes me back to my aforementioned surprise. What did others see that I didn’t? I am aware of the issues that exist in Philadelphia, yet I still treat the city with respect.

Those around me see people and make assumptions. Sometimes it’s hard for them to sympathize with people who on the outside look “dangerous” to be around. They see people struggling and only see the struggle but not the person who is inside. But what constitutes their idea of danger?

My very rhetorical question can be answered plainly; racism and classism.

African American people began to leave the south in the late 1910s to seek more economic and social opportunities in what has been named “The Great Migration”. The northern states had economies built on industry and manufacturing, which provided great opportunities for work.

North Philadelphia was once an industry and manufacturing hub. Due to hypersegregation combined with the amount of employment opportunities provided, many new black Philadelphians ended up in North Philadelphia.

The Great Migration spanned decades, ending in the 70s. 12 years later, a recession hit which caused unemployment to reach 11%. Industrial and manufacturing jobs never recovered, which left both the longstanding White American and newer African American communities in North Philadelphia impoverished.

Coincidentally, this came during staunch neoliberal Ronald Reagan’s presidency. Neoliberalism champions a free market, little government intervention in economics, and strong private control; so welfare was not as strong as it could’ve been to help those in crisis.

The economy recovered, but the Black and poor communities of North Philly did not. New technology required less employees, and a lot more goods began to be outsourced from places where they can be made much cheaper.

On top of this, companies are more inclined to hire white people in big cities. The gap in available jobs combined with institutional racism disproportionately affected the Black communities of Northern Philly.

In an economy like this, people will do things that most of us would deem immoral to survive. The people doing these things might also see it as immoral, but what else are they to do when the job market is terrible while also being denied job opportunities because of race?

Today, North Philadelphia struggles still. There is still a high rate of poverty, which incentivizes crime. But a lot of what people fear is the idea of crime, which is why they have biases that prohibit them from seeing the wonderful people in North Philadelphia as people rather than statistics.

A lot of what can be seen here is extreme poverty displayed at a rate a lot of college students aren’t used to. As unfortunate as it is to say, attending college is a privilege that we all have, which is why some of us take the visible poverty as something to be worried about rather than something we can aid in ending.

If you go and engage with the people who have lived here their whole lives, you will quickly realize that most people in Northern Philadelphia are kind and honorable people who have been left behind by systemic failures that we, as college students with privileges, have the opportunity to help fix.

I think the first step to help end the issue of poverty in North Philly is getting to know those here. You can’t help them if you don’t know what they need. Step zero in this case would be to break down the biases that led students to scorn the people here in the first place.

I hope that the brief overview of 60 years of oppression and disadvantage that the people of North Philadelphia have faced can aid in that.