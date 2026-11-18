This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just a few weeks ago, the School District of Philadelphia announced that they would be banning phone use in schools beginning next year. This ban is due to Pennsylvania Senate Bill 1014, which was signed by Governor Shapiro on October 26, 2026.

Not only does this affect schools in The School District of Philadelphia, but this ban also affects all public, charter, cyber charter, and private schools K-12 in Pennsylvania.

Why exactly might they want to do that? Reportedly, Governor Shapiro has heard “loud and clear” from educators and families who have reported that phones were increasing screen time, causing conflicts, and hindering learning.

The many reasons for signing the bill into law include reducing class distractions, improving mental health, and encouraging socializing face to face.

Do phones really have an impact on our body? Our health, our ability to learn, and does it distract us? Will Pennsylvania Senate Bill 1014 help students K-12?

What is a Cell Phone?

A cell phone is defined as a “portable electronic device used for communication through voice calls, text messages, and internet access.”

According to the CDC, cell phones use radio waves that are non-ionizing radiation, which means they do not have enough energy to damage the DNA in our cells. However, some studies suggest otherwise.

Physical Health Effects of Cell Phone Use

In “Does the Use of Mobile Phone Affect Male Fertility? A Mini-Review” by Chidiebere Emmanuel Okechukwu, Okechukwu discusses how a meta-analysis study of 1492 samples found that the constant use of mobile phones was associated with reduced sperm motility, which suggests that the claim that cell phones are not harmful to our body may not be so clear-cut.

In this mini review, Okechukwu also addresses how 5th generation mobile communication technology (5G technology) may also be a point of concern, such that 5G technology equipment in the environment may emit harmful radiation and “aggravate adverse health effects.”

Cell phones may or may not definitively affect us physically, but as both the study and the CDC states, more studies need to be conducted to narrow down the effects of cell phone use on physical health.

Mental Health Effects of Cell Phone Use

Physical health is one thing, but the main concern that the bill hopes to address is the mental health effects of cell phone use.

In “Protecting the Developing Mind in a Digital Age: A Global Policy Imperative” by Tara C. Thiagarajan, Jennifer Jane Newson, and Shailender Swaminathan, the authors found that owning a smartphone before age 13 is associated with poor mental health in young adults, especially females.

This includes “suicidal thoughts, detachment from reality, poorer emotional regulation, and diminished self-worth.” These poor mental health effects are correlated with the “social media access, cyberbullying, disrupted sleep, and poor family relationships” that are associated with owning a smartphone.

This study is consistent with Governor Shapiro’s claim that cell phone use is harmful to mental health and socialization.

But are cell phones distracting students?

According to the study “Brain Drain: The Mere Presence of One’s Own Smartphone Reduces Available Cognitive Capacity” by Adrian F. Ward, Kristen Duke, Ayelet Gneezy, and Maarten W. Bos, the answer is yes. Even if people avoid the “temptation” of checking their phones, the presence of our cell phones can still distract us, preventing us from being able to fully pay attention.

From these studies, cell phone use seems to be associated with many issues, mental health, socialization, distractions, adding credibility to the reasons provided by Governor Shapiro.

College students are not immune to the effects of cell phone use. The study “Dividing attention in the classroom reduces exam performance” by Arnold L. Glass and Mengxue Kang studied the exam performance of college students who used versus did not use electronic devices during class.

It found that students who used electronic devices performed significantly worse than those who did not. This further suggests that the effect of cell phone use is detrimental to academic performance and is not limited to students K-12.

Ultimately, cell phone use can be a powerful tool for communication of information and extensive knowledge; however, many studies suggest that cell phone use, like many other things, should be limited to some degree.

As for the state of Pennsylvania, the community has decided through Governor Shapiro that this suggested limit would extend to all Pennsylvania public, charter, cyber charter, and private schools K-12.

According to these studies, it is likely to have an overall positive effect on students, but only time will tell.

Considering the reasons that cell phone use in schools was banned by law, perhaps we should be looking into the role that cell phone use plays in our own lives, especially because it pertains to our health.

Even if there is no law to ban our use of cell phones, perhaps it is worth considering self-limiting our screen time and rather consider enjoying the company of the people around us.