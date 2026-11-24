This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think we can all agree that anyone who knows fashion knows Vogue. Vogue is a fixture of fashion history, affectionately nicknamed “High Fashion’s Bible” by the New York Times. Vogue’s popularity is often credited with legitimizing fashion as a respected and sophisticated art form, while also making information on the high fashion world more accessible to the average consumer. Almost as recognizable as the publication itself, is Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief for the past 37 years.

With her iconic pageboy bob haircut, dark sunglasses, and top-of-the-line designer attire, it’s not unusual for Wintour to steal the show, whether it be sitting beside the runway or on the red carpet herself during the Met Gala. However, in 2025, Anna’s role at Vogue shifted. Wintour’s era as editor-in-chief has ended, and in her place is Chloe Malle, Vogue editor since 2011 and daughter of actress Candice Bergen and French filmmaker Louis Malle.

Wintour, 75, will continue to hold a major role at Vogue as the global editorial director, alongside Chief Content Officer at Condé Nast. Her connection to the publishing empire allows her to retain control over major magazines such as Wired, Vanity Fair, GQ, and more under the Condé Nast umbrella. She will still oversee all 28 of Vogue’s international editions as well as co-chairing the annual Met Gala, with Chloe Malle directly reporting to Wintour herself.

The “Tastemaker” isn’t even moving out of her original office: “And it goes without saying,” she joked with Vogue staff, “that I plan to remain Vogue’s tennis and theater editor in perpetuity.” Anna has explained that she now finds the greatest pleasure in “helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be.”

After nearly 40 years of service, Wintour has become a crucial mentor for emerging creatives, advocating for progress and the accessibility of the high fashion world. Young professionals like Sara Moonves, Samira Nasr, and Mark Guiducci began their careers at Vogue with Wintour and now currently hold roles as editors-in-chief at major publications like W magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vanity Fair. Nonetheless, Wintour’s identity as EIC is almost as important to pop culture as the publication itself. She was instrumental in creating the empires of designers like Marc Jacobs and Alexander McQueen, making her support a highly coveted status symbol.

Anna has been known to spark controversy at times over claims of perfectionism, exclusivity, and being an overly demanding boss. The spotlight always comes with a reputation, and Wintour’s cold demeanor has often been a point of focus.

So much so that it inspired the 2006 blockbuster, The Devil Wears Prada, based on a 2003 book by Lauren Weisberger, Wintour’s former assistant and the real-life Andy Sachs. The movie was met with massive commercial success, grossing $327 million at the box office and starring actress Meryl Streep as Anna’s demanding counterpart. Wintour shocked audiences when she arrived at the film’s premiere dressed head to toe in Prada.

Wintour has never been afraid to ruffle some feathers with her sense of humor. In 1998 she shockingly addressed Hillary Clinton—the first First Lady to appear on the cover of Vogue—in an editor’s letter after Clinton cancelled a planned cover shoot in fear of appearing “too feminine” for her presidential aspirations. “The notion that a contemporary woman must look mannish in order to be taken seriously as a seeker of power is frankly dismaying,” Wintour wrote, “this is America, not Saudi Arabia. It’s also 2008: Margaret Thatcher may have looked terrific in a blue power suit, but that was 20 years ago. I do think Americans have moved on from the power-suit mentality.”

The fashion giant has made massive philanthropic contributions as well, notably with her orchestration of the annual Costume Institute Benefit, commonly known as the Met Gala, for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Invitation to the fundraiser is highly exclusive, often coming from long-standing ties with fashion houses or Wintour herself. The proceeds from the star-studded fundraiser have reached nearly $175 million through 2016 according to Forbes, all of which is reserved for the Costume Institute, the MET’s department dedicated to collecting, studying and exhibiting fashion artifacts from as far back as the 15th century.

As large legacy media publishers face economic repercussions in the struggle to catch up with social media and artificial intelligence, this transition is just one of a series of changes being made in the Condé Nast universe. CEO at the time Roger Lynch announced in 2022 that the publishing giant was “no longer a magazine company,” especially with most of their consumers coming from the internet, whether it be the 300 million interacting with their websites or the 450 million on their social media. Lynch continues to reinforce the importance of print magazines to the brand, explaining that increasing digital content capitalizes on revenue and allows them to continue producing high-quality print journalism.

Part of Malle’s strategy for combating this reality is condensing the frequency of issues printed, with the publication already having gone from 11 to 10 copies per year. This allows for the physical prints that Vogue does publish to garner collectability and prestige. Issues will also be printed on higher quality materials, driving brand value. Before working her way up the ranks, Malle worked as a reporter for the New York Observer for two years. Malle has been with Vogue since 2011 as a social editor before she moved on as a contributing editor in 2016. The podcast The Run-Through with Vogue was launched in 2022 by Malle and co-host Chioma Nnadi, the current head of editorial content for British Vogue. In 2023, Malle became the editor for Vogue’s online editorials, her work doubled direct traffic to the site, according to Condé Nast, the site also saw growth across all major statistics. Site traffic now regularly stands at 14.5 million unique visitors monthly, marking a significant increase since her start.

Malle’s talent for understanding and reaching modern audiences is clear, consistently taking steps to bring the publication into the 21st century. Her appointment as editor-in-chief is symptomatic of a growing need for fresh ideas in a consistently slowing market, with pre-tax profits at Condé Nast’s UK branch falling 36% from £28m in 2024 to £18m in 2025.

Malle has an extensive past in entertainment, born to prominent figures in the industry (her mom was once featured on Vogue’s cover) and describing herself as a “proud nepo baby” to the New York Times. Growing up in Los Angeles and New York and later attending Brown University, Chloe told NYT that she has, “One hundred percent benefited from the privilege [she] grew up in,” admitting that it would be, “delusional to say otherwise.” She emphasizes, however, how much of her life has been spent trying to prove herself to be more than her famous parents. Malle explains that her advantage has only motivated her to work harder so as not to take her privilege for granted.

Malle takes pride in her identity as a journalist; her goal for the publication moving forward is to focus on telling original, unique stories that lean into Vogue’s niche audience, appreciating fashion’s relationship with history, art and culture. An example of the need for change came after Vogue, alongside every other news outlet, rushed to put out an ordinary article on Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce. This piece received little attention, yet an alternate story analyzing Swift’s colossal diamond ring ended up getting far more web traffic according to Malle. Wintour herself works closely with Malle and consistently praises her ability to fill her shoes. Anna assures in the statement on Malle’s appointment that, “Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new.”

While rumors of Wintour’s retirement have supposedly “swirled for years – decades, even,” as put by Diana Pearl, senior editor at The Business of Fashion, it’s obvious that the pop culture icon isn’t going anywhere. As said by Malle herself, “The truth is that no one’s going to replace Anna.”