It is midterm season; PDF files are saved and multiple tabs to study are probably the only thing that matters at the moment. Then, there is homecoming, cheering crowds and socializing all week with friends and family. Having time to yourself sounds impossible with academics and socializing in the way. Where is the balance?

While it may not be perfect, finding some outlets and reflecting on yourself can help you achieve that balance.

Remember these suggested tips this midterm season to take care of your own well-being.

Wellness Day

Whether you took it this semester on Oct. 11, or take space next week, focus on yourself. Take at least one day to get back on track. A break for a day distracts from the endless cycle of work. Daily small talk may tire you out, so a day off for a nap or to catch up on assignments at the comfort of your own home can be a lifesaver sometimes. Remember, taking the day off to help your wellbeing can improve your productivity.

Take solo trips

If being a hermit is a bit too close to home, try a new spot. Whether it is the way you travel there or what you buy, traveling alone will help you reflect on your decisions. Understanding yourself is the key to finding your limits and strengths. Solo trips can make the best out of your wants as you get to choose what to do.

Journal

Instead of writing down notes to study for that psychology exam, I suggest taking some pen and paper to write down your day. Journaling can remind you of the ups and downs that occurred throughout the day. Approach journaling as a way to remind yourself of your well-being overall. Additionally, journaling can get you into the habit of notetaking, as the materials are already at your fingertips. Having a notebook to write down and reflect on your thoughts and feelings for just five to ten minutes may be easier than spending hours procrastinating on that excel worksheet by ranting to your best friend on call.

Spa Day!

Spend the whole day, or even a couple of minutes, taking care of your hygiene. Your mind is important but so is the rest of your body. Trying a new body wash or putting on a facemask can make you feel more rejuvenated by the minute. Pimple patches are a must when dealing with midterm stress. Putting yourself first when it comes to health even on days that you need to study will make the week more worthwhile.

Everyone is Different.

All these tips focus on self-care, but they may not be the right fit for you. Everyone has different needs. While others are homebodies, some prefer one-on-one talks with friends. Remember that you always come first. Prioritizing yourself this semester will remind you of your self-worth. Grades and socializing are important, but they can only happen when you put your best foot forward. Value your time alone, it will benefit in the long run.

Overall, the best solution for focusing on yourself is choosing yourself. Take the day off, travel or journal, and enjoy a spa day; your choice is based on your needs and wants. We all have different ways to take care of ourselves. Having options can establish the self-care balance one day at a time.