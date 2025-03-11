The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sexual assault is such a predominant part of adjusting to life at university that they have a name for it: The Red Zone.

The Red Zone is the period from when a student moves into university through Thanksgiving break when they are most likely to be sexually assaulted, with female-presenting students being most likely to be victimized. Something unique about The Red Zone is that this concept is only understood and proven true by organizations and institutions that are aware of data, contextualizing the topic of sexual violence (SV) when it takes place at university. Organizations like RAINN and the MeToo movement are established to work against the perpetration of sexual violence. These organizations have reinforced the existence of The Red Zone, stating that more than 50% of college sexual assaults occur in August, September, October or November. In addition to these organizations, there are news stories published about life at universities or institutions themselves, to serve as a cautionary tale to students to be vigilant of this time.

Sexual violence is a public health issue. The issue of sexual violence melts into sociological issues like gender norms, such as the patriarchy and the prevalence of long-term mental health issues increases because of gender based violence.

The Red Zone should be accounted for among administrators and students alike because of the potential threat it poses to university students as it can affect students’ quality of life while pursuing higher education. The potential negative impacts on interpersonal relationships and academic performance should be contextualized to universities to lower the rates of victimization.

Jaycie Hricak, a victim advocate and Temple alumna, works in Philadelphia’s Central Division for Victim Services as a data impact coordinator. With a focus on justice for survivors, she says, “With new environments and new people, unstable grounding paves the way [to sexual violence].”

When students first arrive on campus, they might experience transfer shock. Transfer shock is defined as a feeling where a student can feel anxious, confused, and stressed due to the unfamiliar nature of a new campus environment. Though there have been studies and research collected, a common trend throughout studies is the lack of comprehensive education surrounding what sexual violence is.

Oftentimes, students have little to no prior knowledge about the topic of sexual violence due to the lack of attention brought to the subject in primary school. Individuals who could have experienced abuse are unable to define victimization underneath sexual violence, leaving them unable to recognize their experience, which could lead to a skewed collection of data.

Researchers that have been able to conduct surveys among students have considered survivors. Students who suffered from sexual violence have higher rates of anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Studies conducted have separated significant periods for students; the particular “meaningful moments” for underclassmen have been listed as orientation, first week, first month, before fall break, etc. This was done to give students an easier time remembering their harrowing experiences.

Under Title IX, the civil rights law that prohibits sexual violence, there are certain standards that need to be met by institutions to receive federal funding. This includes an outlet to report sexual violence and other resources to support survivors and students alike in combating the perpetration of sexual aggression. Resources are not always easily accessible to students. The low record of reports also stems from systemic issues like shame and judgement, leading to fewer reports of sexual violence. Students are given the responsibility to acclimate to university environments when moving away from home while also relying on previous knowledge to keep themselves safe.

Allison Denman is the director of the Philadelphia Sexual Assault Response Center (PSCAR) and currently works for the International Association of Forensic Nurses. “There are so many opportunities taken away from people in the Red Zone. A lot of people who don’t know what their rights are, resources are being gate kept away from them [by administrators].”

Before even arriving at university, sometimes there is an expectation to participate in a certain culture. This can include participating in tailgates, nightlife or parties, and forming new interpersonal relationships. This can all fall under a simple saying: “The College Experience”. An additional layer to this issue can fall under partaking in dating. A false sense of comradery among students can begin in dating apps with features including disclaimers about whether an individual is enrolled at the same university- they are meeting up with a peer, not a potential perpetrator.

Participating in this culture does not need to warrant an unsafe environment. Conversation surrounding prevention oftentimes centers around the victim and how they can prevent harm done to them, tips on substance intake, what to do when going out, and choice of clothing. With those safeguards, people will still choose to exploit others. “The fallout of this type of violence can cause big impacts across the board. Undergoing [sexual] violence is during a very formative time in their life. We see a lot of struggles in academic performance, a person’s opportunity to participate in higher education can just be dashed,” said Denman

Universities, in tandem with students, are responsible for collaborative responses to help reduce the effects of The Red Zone and sexual assault rates at the university. Universities have the privilege of creating a space to foster a better understanding of sexual violence. A study conducted at Columbia University and Barnard College in 2017 revealed the complex nature of sexual violence, factoring in risk environments and sociological demographics taking place for students.

For the study conducted at CU and BC, SHIFT, the Sexual Health Initiative to Foster Transformation, was utilized. The way SHIFT adapts to SV is by keeping continuous and open conversations related to the stakeholders involved with this issue, including administrators and students. SHIFT’s structure works to mold around the institution it is being implemented at because each campus climate varies- and only those who attend will be able to gauge the culture.

At Temple University, a published op-ed titled “The Crucial Role of Campus Sexual Violence Advocacy Programs: A Call for Implementation and Research” called attention to the work that student advocates put in to combat sexual violence on campus, but without engagement from universities, there is a standstill. The work done by universities that can contribute to prevention is campus climate surveys- like SHIFT. Climate surveys give the opportunity to students to share their experiences and for the universities to express their concerns and interest in improving campus climates. Universities expressing interest in students will also work towards getting rid of stigma and discrimination surrounding sexual violence, such as gender and sexual orientation.

Other methods of combating sexual violence include things like bystander intervention, which relies on individuals’ understanding of risk in social situations. While this method is proactive, individuals must find the courage to intervene- confidence can come from active reinforcement conducted by administration and other students when urging them to discourage things like sexual violence. Accompanied with this comes with consent education and an emphasis on not undermining sexual violence.

At Temple University, a student this past fall expressed their own problems with Temple’s response to addressing assault on campus in a letter to the editor at Temple’s student newspaper. A student had to navigate an uncomfortable environment while attending Temple, feeling dismissed.

Livelihoods are at risk because of the apparent lack of support being provided by Temple; students are calling to their university for help. Students have proven to be self-sufficient but will continue to fall victim to the lack of action in administration. The Red Zone is a period that universities, including Temple, can mention outright to warn students of the potential threats during this time. A small but necessary act to protect individuals and keep sexual aggression at bay for students. Student organizations encouraging autonomy and reaching out to peers will create conversation and continue to build community around this issue.

At Temple University, there are resources like the Resilience Resource Center, based out of Tuttleman counseling, Temple’s Title IX coordinator, and the Wellness Resource Center. Student leaders have created organizations here at Temple like IGNITE, Peer-Led Sex Education (PLSE) and Student Activists Against Sexual Assault (SAASA).