Alysa Liu: Winning Gold and Our Hearts

On Feb. 19, 2026, Alysa Liu was awarded a gold medal in women’s figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics. This is the first gold medal the United States has been awarded in this category since 2002! Because of this, Liu has gained major media attention; however, her win isn’t the only reason for her sudden fame. The sheer joy she exhibited in her performance proved how important prioritizing rest and mental health is and inspired many.

After placing eighth at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Liu decided to retire early. This shocked audiences, since she was only 16 years old at the time. However, she had many reasons to step away. Liu wanted to escape her toxic manager and regain control over what she wears, eats, and what she does with her life. Additionally, she wanted to gain new experiences and find herself outside of skating. Most important to note, she wanted to participate in her sport without the pressure of needing to win and instead focus on the quality of her art and the joy she has with it.

While she was away, Liu did whatever she wanted. She went on backpacking trips with freinds, began studying psychology at UCLA, and got a frenulum (smiley) piercing. Because she’s been on the ice since she was five, she spent her time discovering who she is outside of the sport. This was a newfound freedom she hadn’t yet experienced. Liu says, “Take a break so it helps you figure out what you want. When you’re in your bubble, you can’t see it, so you have to take a step back to really figure out what you want to do.”

In early 2024, on a ski trip with friends, Liu realized she missed skating and decided to return to the ice. However, she didn’t want to do anything but enjoy being on the ice, meaning that this time around, she refused to let anyone tell her what she can or can’t eat, what to wear, the choreography of her routines, or how her practices are run.

The freedom she gave herself shined through her performance, inspiring many people, including myself. I believe her bravery to take a step back and into the unknown is so admirable. While I’m not an athlete, I am an artist, and I think her story is very inspiring. If we focus too much on training hard and winning, we can miss the beauty of it all and why she chose to do it in the first place. The smile she had on her face during her performance was so contagious, I couldn’t help but sit in awe of her joy and incredible figure skating abilities. With times like these, joy is a valuable thing, so I think seeing such a happy and passionate performance is what inspired so many people.

I believe that Alysa Liu teaches us that finding ourselves, joy, and taking a break if we need it is so important, especially if we feel stuck in a toxic environment. Liu shows us that with a healthy mindset, choices, and environment we can go further with our goals and aspirations. Thank you, Alysa Liu, for the inspiration!