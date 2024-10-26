Affordable Products That Have Helped Me With My Dry Skin

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Of course, as winter approaches, it is a beautiful season filled with holidays, cold weather, and sweaters. However, one thing that most people dread about winter, including me, is dealing with eczema, psoriasis, and dry skin flare-ups. The sharp, cold weather and wind make my skin itch and feel really tight, causing dry, uncomfortable patches that can be hard to get rid of. Over the years, I crafted a list/routine of products that helped me with my dry skin.

I have dabbled with jellies and Vaseline-type lotions, but nothing has helped me more than lanolin. In the winter, my lips, cuticles, and knuckles get parched, uncomfortable, and even cracked because those areas matter a lot when you move your body or speak. Once I put lanolin on those irritated, cracked areas, it gives instant relief. Lanolin is thicker than Vaseline (petroleum jelly), so it will keep your irritated spots moisturized.

Jojoba oil is GOD SENT, in my opinion. It is one of the best skin oils that I have used. It doesn’t leave my skin feeling oily, but I feel very moisturized, my skin feels soothed and glowing. I like to use unscented jojoba oil, but you can get a scented kind; I take three or four drops of the oil and mix it into my moisturizer. Jojoba oil is non-comedogenic, meaning you can use it on your face and not worry about breaking out.

Moisturizer, in general, is extremely important in the wintertime, but certain ingredients in your moisturizer will help your skin more than others. Colloidal Oatmeal is one of those ingredients that helped me a lot because colloidal oatmeal bonds to your skin, giving your skin more time to absorb. Colloidal Oatmeal is a great option for people who are eczema-prone because it soothes the itchiness and the redness/swelling of eczema patches.

I had never even heard of snail mucin being used as a skincare product until 2022, after COVID-19. I have always tried and been faithful to hyaluronic acid because I liked the texture and how plump it made my skin feel, but snail mucin is the ultimate upgrade. It is much thicker than hyaluronic acid, so it will keep your skin moisturized for longer. It is also very versatile. I use it on my face, but sometimes, I will put a few drops in my moisturizer on dehydrated skin days and feel revived.

All of these products/ingredients have changed the game for my skin. From lanolin to snail mucin, they have all made my skin feel so hydrated and plump, so much so that I sometimes forget that I have eczema. Everybody deserves a comfortable and moisturized winter, so consider grabbing these products for instant relief.