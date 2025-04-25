The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Warmer days are finally here! The sun is out, and UV rays are shining down on us, which means it’s time to restock your SPF. As a very pale woman, I’ve done the research on sunscreen so you don’t have to.

This list will start with the cheapest sunscreen and end with the most expensive. All have been approved by dermatologists but as we girls know, it is rarely one size fits all.

Beauty of Joseon

Beauty of Joseon is a Korean skincare brand that offers an $18 bottle with 1.7 fl. oz of product. It’s a rice and probiotic formula with SPF 50+. Their Daily Relief Sunscreen is perfect for fair-toned skin.

This sunscreen is good for sensitive skin and has a very lightweight formula. And for any vegan girlies, this one’s for you! It’s a non-greasy SPF so even if you have oily skin, this one may be worth a shot.

Black Girl Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black woman owned brand started by a Black girl, for Black girls. The normal, hydrating SPF 30 formula may not be suitable for oily skin but they also offer a mattifying version- Make it Matte SPF 45. Running at $18.99 with 3 fl. oz, this one has a hypoallergenic formula that includes aloe, lavender, and shea butter.

I’ve seen great reviews of this one but if you’re a fair skinned girl like me, I’d grab the SPF 50+ version. There’s also a sunscreen for babies so if you’re a mom, sister, or aunt, it may be worth recommending. And for only $9.99!

Eucerin Tinted Sensitive Mineral SPF 35

Next, we have the Eucerin Tinted Sensitive Mineral SPF 35. Another $18.99 sunscreen with 1.7 fl. oz of product. This is a zinc oxide formula and there is an option for SPF 50. Now while I do recommend this sunscreen, I’d beware if you have darker skin. It’s advertised to blend for all skin tones but there is still a white cast on darker skin.

Super Goop

Super Goop is a woman-founded brand and is a favorite of TikTok famous dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah. Their Unseen Sunscreen is SPF 50 and invisible on skin with zero odor. This one is a bit pricier, running at $38 for 1.7 fl. oz. However, its lightweight formula can double as a makeup primer. So, for any girls or guys that like to wear makeup in the heat, this is for you.

Lastly, we have the Freaks of Nature Peak Performance SPF 50. This brand also offers a stick version of their sunscreen in case you prefer the stick for those sandy beach days. Similarly to Super Goop’s, this sunscreen is $38 for 1.7 fl. oz. It is water resistant for 80 minutes and reef safe so if you have a trip planned and are worried about your sunscreen harming our environment, this is a safe option.

As with any SPF, all of these should be reapplied every two hours if you’re in the sun all day, especially if you plan on going for a swim. Taking care of your skin is important: 80% of skin damage and aging is caused by the sun so even if it isn’t an SPF on this list, please make sure to protect your skin this summer with some sunscreen!