A Foot In Two Worlds: Home Life After Campus Freedom 

Now that the spring semester has finally come to an end, I have started to realize how much I have grown, changed, and evolved as a person. Although this transition didn’t occur immediately, it may seem that way to some people back at home, especially to those who have not had the chance to experience life as a college student. Whether being used to having my own space, having to part ways with people who I see every day, or simply enjoying being on Temple’s Campus, I’m left at a standstill between my life as a college student and the old me who just left her home in New Jersey.

Although my life at Temple has in no way been a straight path, the unknown and spontaneous nature has made it all worthwhile. I have made so many countless core memories in just a short period of time with people from different states, backgrounds, and ethnicities — something I could never even imagine about a year ago. From the unplanned nights at NOTO, parties on Gratz, sitting at the skatepark and meeting random people, chilling in the dorm with friends, to walking back home in the wee hours of the morning: they are all times and moments that I will truly miss.

Sometimes I like to think of Temple like New York, “the campus that never sleeps.” So you can see why going back to a quiet town in Jersey occasionally bums me out. Don’t get me wrong, I definitely miss Jersey, my friends, family, and home, but the newfound independence and opportunities that I’ve gained while at Temple will be unforgettable.

Sometimes when I go back home, it’s often difficult for me to get back into the swing of things as I return to a more dependent state. For example, whenever I go into my room, it never feels the same as it once did before I came to college. Feeling somewhat frozen in time from a year ago, whether looking at my prom dress or photos from high school, it is brought to my attention how much a distant memory it is compared to the present-day me. I’m not sure if it’s because I’m somewhat living a “double life,” existing as a semi-adult at a university while having to return home as someone’s child who is not yet grown up in their eyes.

Although situations like these can be tough, it is still important to embrace all change and adversity that we have conquered. Thinking back on how I was so afraid to leave my family is almost funny when I consider how much I enjoyed my independence and solitude. That step into adulthood is a huge achievement for me. And furthermore, I have to give myself some advice to adhere to. While it’s obvious that I will miss my life back here on Temple’s campus, I need to embrace the now.

Before we know it, in three months we’ll be back into the swing of things as the fall semester will roll in. We must enjoy the little time that we have with our family and friends back home. Sit back, relax, enjoy your family trips, explore your state, and try to make the best out of your situation.

And to my friends back on campus, when we return, I hope that the dynamics are still the same. I hope that our second year is even better. Once again, thank you for making Temple memorable, and for the best freshman year that I could’ve possibly had. From clueless freshmen to slightly less clueless sophomores, I’m so excited for what’s next in store for us!