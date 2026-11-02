A Birdseye View on the 17 Congressional Districts in Pennsylvania

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pennsylvania has all seventeen congressional districts up for grabs for both the Democrats and Republicans to gain control over the government. However, this current Republican controlled government has had low approval ratings due to the affordability crisis in the United States being spearheaded by the Big Beautiful Bill cutting medical care access and college funding for certain programs. This is further aggravated through the war in Iran increasing gasoline prices by restricting our access to Middle Eastern oil as our own oil supply cannot catch up with the demand of our nation. Another issue on the table which made the Grand Old Party (Republicans) unpopular among the public is Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) handling of legal citizens and undocumented individuals through restricting their human dignity in their custody. All these issues among other controversies under this administration have made this year’s midterms crucial for Pennsylvanians to go out and vote for their federal representatives.

Which Districts are Democratic Strongholds?

Before unveiling the districts, we need to come up with a consensus on what a stronghold is. A stronghold in election terms, according to Ballotpedia a district with a chance greater than 80% for a certain party, is a stronghold. This combines likely and solid categories. According to PoliticsPA, maps courtesy of the Commonwealth of PA, and NBC News the districts are our home district of PA-02 represented by incumbent Brendan Boyle who holds degrees from Notre Dame and Harvard, PA-03 which is represented by Community College of Philadelphia and LaSalle alum Dwight Evans, and the surrounding Philly Metro Districts which are encompassed by most of Montgomery County, Delaware County, and Chester County (except PA-01 which has a sliver of Montgomery County and all of Bucks County). PA-04 who is currently represented by Madeleine Dean, PA-05’s Mary Gay Scanlon, and PA-06’s Chrissy Houlihan.

Outside of the Greater Philadelphia metro area, some strongholds are PA-12 which covers the areas of Southern Pittsburgh and the Southern Pittsburgh metro area. It is represented by Summer Lee, and PA-17 which covers Northern Pittsburgh, and its Northwestern metro area is represented by Chris DeLuzio.

Which Districts are Republican Strongholds?

As previously mentioned, using Ballotpedia’s definition as a stronghold is a likely solid win for a certain party at hand. According to PoliticsPA maps courtesy of the Commonwealth of PA, and NBC News the Republican stronghold in Pennsylvania is PA-09 which covers portions of the Lebanon Valley and Wyoming Valley is represented by incumbent Dan Meuser, PA-11 which spans Amish country of Lancaster County PA is represented by Lloyd Smucker, PA-13 which is represented by John Joyce, his region spans the Cumberland Valley and areas south of Centre County, PA-14 which is the Southwestern PA is represented by Guy Renschaler, PA-15 is the Northern PA and greater State College metro is represented by Glenn Thompson, and PA-16 which is the Erie PA metro area is represented by Mike Kelly.

All Strongholds have one thing in common that they have provided significant gains for the party that has a high likelihood of winning that district.

What about PA-01, PA-07, PA-08, and PA-10?

These districts above are swing districts, meaning that both parties have a fair shot of winning each district. Furthermore, they have swapped party allegiance depending on what issues matter to them most. Ie PA-07 which spans the Lehigh Valley who is currently represented by Ryan MacKenzie R-PA swung in favor of Donald Trump in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020, and Trump in 2024. These districts are volatile, and oftentimes party leaders attend rallies to sway a district in a certain way to gather the votes they must need for total control.

In addition, in accordance to PoliticsPA, maps courtesy of the Commonwealth of PA, and NBC News all of these districts are in key economic regions of PA; PA-01 has all of Bucks County and parts of Montgomery County which contributes to the Philadelphia and New York City/New Jersey economies is currently a battleground as Republican incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick doesn’t have a solid future due to his support of controversial bills against his constituents’ interests, he is currently challenged by Bob Harvie who is the underdog in this fight.

PA-07, which spans the Lehigh Valley as the third largest metro area as it has Allentown, PA, is represented by MacKenzie. Currently, he has fallen out of favor of his industrial working constituents (the Lehigh Valley is known for manufacturing and warehouse distribution) as the bills he has supported in regard to data centers and the lack of affordability on their dime has lost him an immense amount of favor. He is currently being challenged by firefighter Bob Brooks, who has vowed not to take corporate Pac money during his campaign.

In the neighboring Pocono Valley and Wyoming Valley, which is represented by PA-08’s Rob Bresnahan. He is currently opposed by Paige Cognetti, who was the mayor of Scranton. He is having popularity issues due to his stock trading and broken campaign promises to his constituents.

PA-10 is the district that covers the capital Harrisburg and the Eastern regions of the Lebanon Valley it is currently being represented by Scott Perry R-PA. He is getting challenged by Janelle Steltson, a journalist who covers all things PA. He lost popularity in the region by backing billionaire tax cuts. Furthermore, this district is a crockpot of ideas as Harrisburg is the backbone of all things in PA.

One thing about swing districts is they represent tertiary population centers that make up a significant portion of the state outside of the main two, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. These four districts are ultimately the keys to gaining a party win in this swing state.

With this brief rundown on what is at stake for this election, affordability, immigration, civil rights and liberties, and much more. I implore you if you are able and capable of voting to go out and use your voice on issues that matter to you. I want you to vote with what you value and what you find to be most important. Be brave, be bold, and fight for your future! Before you cast your ballot check your voter status for your home state using their website or if you call PA home go to PA Department of Election services website. The website also holds excellent information regarding polling locations, mail-in ballot policies if you’re voting away from your home district, and who’s on the ballot.