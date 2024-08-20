Your Guide to the Perfect Academic Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between uncertainties around dorm move-in, what to wear on the first day of class, or whether you’ll see last semester’s classroom crush, it’s pretty easy to forget about the actual school part of school! Need some advice to finally reach your target GPA? (or maybe to just stay on track with your degree plan)? Keep reading, and I’ll let you in on a few of my study tips!

My credibility to write this article includes maintaining around a 3.7ish GPA while balancing membership in two academic honors programs, a technology-oriented major, a liberal arts minor, a campus job, leadership in two organizations, a personal writing blog, a plethora of commitments related to my scholarship, and a clinical diagnosis of depression.

The Perfect plan

As Taylor Swift once said, actually, I think Benjamin Franklin or someone like that said it first, but who cares, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail!” With that being said, a good semester first starts with planning!

Everyone has their own way of keeping track of assignments. Some people use sticky notes, others keep reminders on their phone, and I personally have a digital planner! The point is that you need some sort of organized system, so that you don’t forget your next assignment.

If one study method doesn’t work, try another one! These things are typically trial-and-error. Just make sure you’re doing something outside of trusting your own memory, because it honestly fails even the best of us.

If you decide to go the calendar/planner route, you can write or type everything at once, so it’s already there. Finally, try to make it cute, and make it your own so that you’re motivated to actually take a look!

Finding your study method

Once you know what needs to be done, you reach the next hurdle which is actually doing it. *sigh*. Studying usually isn’t the most fun thing to do in the world, but finding your way to study at least makes it more effective. Below are a few things to consider.

Location: Where do you study best? The library? Your dorm? There’s a lot of options.

People: Do you study better around others or in total solitude? Maybe it depends on what needs to be done; try to mix it up.

Time: Study at a time where you have the most energy.

Resources: Need to memorize something? Get flashcards. Need to practice a presentation? Book a study room similar to your class setting. The point is to come prepared!

Nailing the Exam

I’m very Type A and I like getting As, so here’s how I typically study for different exams.

Application-Based

My major (Business Information Systems) is very hands-on, so oftentimes my exams test the ability to do something. An example of this were my coding exams. The key to this type of exam is to practice the thing. Practice, practice, practice!

I’ll draw up the key notes needed to perform the task (i.e. for coding, I’d draw up an example of an “if statement” or “loop,” writing down what each component of the code does), but the actual studying is less focused on reading and remembering, but literally doing the task over and over again.

Memory-Based

I don’t have too many memory-based exams, but for these, I always make flashcards to ensure that I’m not only reviewing the concepts, but memorizing them. Writing down information is still scientifically proven to increase memorization as opposed to typing. I also like flashcards, because, if you get colorful flashcards, you can color-code the material by topic.

I have a good memory, so I can usually cram a little bit and get by, but I would never recommend starting to study the night or even day before. Spend a few days reviewing and committing the material to memory topic by topic, but then spend the last day going over everything.

Scenario-Based

In my opinion, this can be the toughest style of exam, and for me, the rarest. In fact, the only time I remember having scenario-based exams was when I took Intro Supply Chain and Intro Marketing.

With these exams, studying didn’t take me very far. I studied for these exams in a similar way as a memory-based exam, reading up on key vocabulary and concepts, but ultimately, these exams are testing something deeper: your ability to think critically. So, it’s really important to pay special attention in class for these subjects and ask clarifying questions whenever possible. Knowing the information is a start, but it’s only half the battle.

Additional tips!

I think the last three sections pretty much covers everything you’ll need for having the hottest of hot girl semesters, but here’s just a few more tips to consider:

All assignments are important! Don’t skip an assignment just because it weighs less, because that may be the very assignment that separates a B+ from an A- or a failing grade from passing one. Find ways to stay motivated! Sometimes, this is taking a walk in the middle of a study session. Other times this is looking at those really cute Rory Gilmore at Chilton edits on TikTok. Burnout in college is pretty much inevitable, but there are certainly ways to lighten the impact. Give yourself grace! Every test won’t be an A and everyday won’t be your best, but as long as you consistently show up, everything will be fine!

So…that’s it! Go get that GPA up!