Your Favorite TikTok Trends Predicted the 2024 Election Results

The 2024 election results are in, and emotions are running high. From joy to despair to relief to anger, Americans are feeling ALL the feels. One resounding sentiment I’ve seen over and over has been shock or surprise at the outcome of the election — However, some creators claim that we could’ve predicted the results by simply scrolling through our FYPs.

Let’s take a look at a few major trends of the last few years. First, the “old money” aesthetic. From a classy Ralph Lauren resurgence to “quiet luxury” blondes, elegant styles that scream subtle wealth have been creeping back into the mainstream. Flats, tennis skirts, and sweaters adorned over the shoulder — all items that allude to affluence and status. Even the bow trend signals a return to preppy styles. An emphasis on individual and inherited wealth is associated with conservative viewpoints, in turn aligning these fashion trends with the same ideas. Creator @officialnancydrew on TikTok shares that she believes some fashion analysts may have been able to interpret these style trends as an early sign that Americans would overwhelmingly vote conservative in the 2024 election.

Next, consider some of the major influencers of 2024. Enter Pookie and Jett and Nara Smith. Pookie and Jett also represent an idolization of wealthy lifestyles, but also implications of a preference for traditional gender norms. TikTok creator @attempthttpedsoc explains that the idea of “princess treatment” is rooted in conservative relationship ideals. A husband is expected to provide abundantly, a wife is expected to receive lovingly. Don’t get me wrong, I think everyone should have a partner as sweet as Jett, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with “princess treatment.” However, society’s obsession with this endearing pair may signal a collective desire for the more traditional gender dynamics associated with conservatism.

Nara Smith represents a similar archetype: the ultimate tradwife. Now, we can all agree that Nara Smith is playing a character, capitalizing on the absurdity of making ridiculous recipes from scratch for her husband and children, all while wearing elegant designer dresses. Yes, this is a silly concept that Smith embellishes to attract more views — and that she does. Smith’s success as an internet sensation may show that once again, we are willing to embrace and celebrate this tradwife archetype, consistent with conservative values. Creator @attempthttpedsoc explains how something as simple as an online trend or popular influencer can reflect ideological shifts in a society. Essentially, the rising popularity of a trend or creator can reveal what lifestyles we consider to be most desirable.

TikTok creator @officialnancydrew offers a few more examples of recent trends that she associates with an increased focus on the individual: podcasts, wellness culture, and the romanticization of rural life. She argues that these cultural phenomena signal a preference for one’s self-interest and personal success. Another conservative value for the books. But what caused the cultural shift to these traditional ideals?

As it turns out, the rise of these trends leading up to election year may not be a coincidence. Think about the political climate during the previous election year: 2020. From pandemic to protests, our country voiced a surge of progressive ideas and emphasis on sacrifice for the greater good. The fashion at the time was focused on creativity and expression rather than tradition and social status. We followed down-to-earth creators who we could relate to rather than aspire to. We craved connection, not isolation. 2020’s trends were essentially the opposite of 2024’s, and so too was the majority’s political ideals, resulting in a liberal election result. Look back through history, and you will see this over and over: certain values rise, followed by a pushback. Then, there’s a pushback to THAT pushback. A culture will always be accompanied by a counter-culture. As humans, we are never satisfied for long, and the grass always appears greener on the other side.

If you trust the trends, it seems the 2024 rise of conservatism is likely a direct response to the 2020 rise of liberalism. Therefore, it now follows that we may expect to see a corresponding wave of liberalism within the next four years. Whether the thought of this response excites or disappoints you, the general anthropological precedence is sound. You may not be able to change it but perhaps, with the help of your TikTok feed, you will see it coming.