Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Why We Wear Pink

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While pink might not be a color in your October fall palette or one of TCU’s colors, you should consider wearing it. We wear pink this month to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness. According to the American Cancer Society, over 280,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month focuses on early detection, increasing awareness and supporting those who are currently undergoing treatment. This month is just as important on campus as it is anywhere else. While students may not be at risk, many are connected to those who have or have had breast cancer, whether that be a friend or family member. In 8th grade, I lost a close family friend to breast cancer. There are so many amazing things she did with her life. So, this month is about standing up for those who have fought or continue to fight the disease.

In high school, my dance team partnered with the MOMbies for a fundraiser. The MOMbies are an organization of moms who dress up in zombie costumes and dance around to raise money for breast cancer. That is the short story of what they do, but all of these amazing women have experienced something that led them to join the MOMbies foundation. I was lucky enough to be able to help raise money for their cause and dance along with women who were currently undergoing treatment or were in remission.

The unfortunate truth is that we or someone we know has been affected by breast cancer. So, this month, we wear pink to support those who have fought or continue to fight the battle.