Three Classes You Should Take Before You Graduate

There’s no right way to schedule your college experience. Still, there are a few lessons that will seriously benefit you as you prepare to enter the “real world.” Read on for three classes you won’t want to miss out on during your four years.

The Liberal Arts Class

Art history might change things for you. I know that sounds implausible, especially if you are, say, a computer science major. Still, taking a class you never considered before has many benefits. First, it opens you up to a new world. Behind every subject, especially cultural subjects, is a rich history, community, and host of current opportunities. Let’s continue with the art history example; the world of museums, art festivals, and current aesthetic trends is now understood by you more than ever before.

The Dreaded Public Speaking Class

You will always find yourself having to speak. How? Even software developers who hide behind computers all day must present progress to superiors, discuss problems and solutions, and negotiate pay. Friends may ask you to speak on their behalf at a wedding, or worst case, in court. Now, you don’t need experience for these things, but wouldn’t you like to be prepared? College is the perfect time for practice.

The Outreach Class

Some argue that gaining “real world experience” should be the purpose of college. If you fall within this belief, you have to be careful to choose your schedule accordingly. Many college classes mimic any other high school, stuffy classroom course you can think of. The class that forces you to go outside to gain credit is the one that teaches the most useful lessons. For example, look for classes that have you: contact a living breathing specialist to support your research paper rather than finding a book online, physically carry out an event versus just planning one, or provide opportunities to speak with native Spanish speakers rather than just memorizing vocab. That’s the wonderful thing about college: you have space to practice and fail within a classroom safety net.

Most importantly, prioritize taking classes that matter to you!