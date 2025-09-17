The Rise of Snoopy: The Icon, The Legend, The Beagle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest: there are dogs, and then there’s Snoopy.

Created by Charles M. Schulz in 1950 as part of the comic strip Peanuts, this chocolate-snack-obsessed beagle took the stage as just Charlie Brown’s dog. But he soon stole the spotlight with his imaginative, smug energy while Charlie dealt with the awkwardness of life. Whether Schultz depicted him leaning against a wall donning sunglasses as the college student “Joe Cool,” clicking away on a typewriter as the “World Famous Author,” or battling the “Red Baron” as the skilled World War I flying ace, Snoopy shone. His recognition has grown over the years, but if you have only recently seen his face on tote bags, keychains, and phone cases on every corner you turn… welcome to the Snoopy renaissance.

Snoopy 101: From Doghouse to Diva

Living atop his red doghouse, everybody’s favorite troublemaker quickly became the breakout star of Schulz’s comics alongside his bird sidekick, Woodstock, when he first appeared on October 4th, 1950, inspired by the author’s own dog, Spike. Due to his moods, unrelenting loyalty, and quirks, Snoopy became a nostalgic figure that represented childhoods that reflected our inner weirdos. Not only did he become the definition of imagination unchained, but he also stood for the freedom to escape and reinvent yourself over and over again without guilt.

His influence did not stop behind a cover, as he officially became the mascot of aerospace safety following the tragedy of NASA’s Apollo 1 in 1967. Transitioning into a symbol of optimism and care during the rebuilding of the Apollo program, Snoopy made his mark again in 2015 by earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the second Peanuts figure to be honored after Charles Schulz himself. Very impressive for a dog whose life started on black and white panels.

Inside the Peanutsverse: Tokyo Edition

If you haven’t heard of the Snoopy Museum in Tokyo, you will not know peace until you go. Between the interactive exhibits, original artwork, and life-sized recreations, it’s a love letter to the Peanuts comics from fans of all ages. It feels like walking into one of his many daydreams, the rare memorabilia fitting like quiet poetry on the walls, and the stories hugging you like a living sanctuary. With something so cozy and tender, what’s so wrong with leaving with multiple souvenirs after visiting the gift shop?

This was Supposed to be Just One Mug

Snoopy is the Beyoncé of cartoon dogs, and I strongly stand by that. Is it a problem that I have a keychain, storage basket, sweater, plushie, and three mugs of the pop culture star? Perhaps. Will I stop buying? Never. From Uniqlo to Coach, he is the face of many fashion collections. Regardless of whether he has been stitched, painted, or embroidered, Snoopy is the connection between style and soul, and he has brought comfort to many. Maybe it’s his familiarity, or maybe it’s the excitement he provides, but his presence has never stopped being a fundamental, loving part of our grown-up lives.

More than a Cartoon

To me, Snoopy stands for the ability to freely wander into endless possibilities, to live curiously in imagination, and to endlessly evolve without permission. He is witty without speaking, expressive without being loud, and creative without constraint. When I was younger, I laughed at his silliness, comedic side eyes, and the way he exaggerated his eyebrows. As an adult, I recognize that he validates self-expression and serves as a reminder to accept my big dreams and not explain myself for existing to my full potential. With all honesty? That’s the kind of energy I want to carry when I grow up.