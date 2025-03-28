The Nodal, Ángela, & Cazzú Scandal: Media Response

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Introduction

Hello, and welcome to the long-awaited part two of the Nodal, Ángela Aguilar, and Cazzú scandal! As a small recap, in the first part, we covered a simplified timeline of the events from when Nodal and Ángela first collaborated till when Nodal left Cazzú and his daughter to pursue and marry Ángela Aguilar, sparking and confirming all types of rumors surrounding the three celebrities. In this second and final part, I will be discussing the media’s response to Nodal’s marriage as well as the common pattern in which the media tends to turn on women.

The Media’s Reaction

After confirming their marriage through an Instagram post showing the two newlyweds together in July 2024, the public was quick to share comical and harsh comments. Of course, like in many scandals, the woman, Ángela received the most backlash. While many still expressed their discontent with Nodal, Ángela received comments that criticized her whole being, including her looks, personality, and how she grew up. Many went as far as criticizing her family, commenting on how promiscuity among the women ran in the family.

Additionally, some people were quick in deciding to act against Ángela when they began a petition to revoke her title of Woman of the Year, earning 30,722 signatures. The petition claimed that, apart from being dissatisfied with Aguilar winning the title, those signing felt misrepresented and did not want Ángela to be used as an example for future generations of women, seeing as she is both inconsistent and uninspiring in what qualities a woman should have. The petition also featured videos from supporters, with one supporter sharing her own experience of having been cheated on during and after pregnancy, claiming that she was Cazzú once. Apart from sharing her own experience, she, like many other videos from supporters, shared how she hasn’t contributed anything other than “sleeping with Nodal.” Two other supporters shared similar views, claiming that besides what she did, she is nothing but a spoiled nepo baby who, besides her title as an Aguilar, has not accomplished anything worthy of earning this award. The overall common theme among these videos was that:

Ángela failed to make any contributions allowing her to earn this award Ángela is a spoiled nepo baby with a lack of respect for others Ángela is a poor or “deplorable” image of what a woman should be

In the end, the petition did not go through, and rather than “make a change,” it just wasted people’s time and energy.

Another instance in which Ángela faced backlash for her relationship with Nodal was when she began to get booed during performances. For example, at the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards in Mexico, while on stage, the crowd began to boo and chant Cazzú’s name. Videos across the internet showed the singer’s reaction: her back faced the audience, she shook her head, seeming to show her disapproval, and touched her face, making people think she started crying in response to the crowd’s negative reaction to her. In addition to her performances, shortly after Nodal began featuring Ángela in his concerts as a couple, he had stopped leading fans to believe it was due to her fear of being poorly received by his fans.

Among petitions and public humiliation from the crowd, another way the younger singer has faced negativity is from her own comments on her social media posts. Primarily on TikTok and Instagram, the public has reached the singer through commenting insults, such as calling her a “roba maridos” (homewrecker) and, once again, a brat. This led Ángela to limit her comments on Instagram and turn off her comments for some of her TikTok videos.

The media’s pattern of turning against women

In comparison to the comments received by Ángela Aguilar, Nodal did not and still does not receive as much hate as his wife does. While there still are some comments that criticize him, a majority of the comments directly attack Ángela rather than him. One of the top comments reads, “He had a great woman [Cazzú], and now he’s with one who doesn’t compare.”

Now, while I don’t necessarily side with Ángela, I do think that the hate she is receiving is excessive and unfair. Two people were in on this decision, but all the hate is being directed at one person. As I mentioned earlier in this article, just like with any other scandal that tends to involve a woman and a man, it is usually the media’s tendency to blame and attack the woman, even if the man is at fault as well.

A great example of this is when the famous Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case took over all social media platforms. What started as a defamation case filed by Johnny Depp against Heard and her op-ed soon turned into a public matter, in which the public picked and chose who to believe in the case. There were those who stuck with Amber Heard throughout the whole trial, those who stayed in the middle, conflicted, and those who stuck with Depp, claiming he was a victim. However, when the trial started shifting in favor of Depp, the media began to turn against Heard, making fun of her crying during her testimonies, ultimately making her one of the most disliked celebrities, and leaving her to face unnecessary amounts of hate. The public failed to recognize that, while Amber Heard may have been in the wrong, she wasn’t the only person to blame; Johnny Depp was at fault, too. They both were equally in the wrong, but of course, this trial showed that a man as beloved and with as high a title as Johnny Depp would tend to win over the crowd.

They were both bad to each other, but only one person was blamed and hated for it, and that person was, once again, the woman.

On a much smaller scale is the situation between the two TikTokers-turned-YouTubers Fred Liu and Evelyn Ha. Evelyn Ha and Fred Liu are two influencers I enjoyed watching during the 2020 pandemic, so when both my worlds collided and they started dating, I was ecstatic, seeing as they shared multiple videos and made appearances in each other’s TikTok very often. I mean, they were my favorite and most watched influencers; I was eating all their content up. The beloved couple did end up breaking up and addressing it on their channels, but with every influencer couple, there are sides and theories as to why they broke up. Many claimed that Evelyn was too much for Fred and that you could visibly see when Fred was tired of Evelyn. Eventually, when the two went on to be with their current partners, while many adore the calm vibe between Fred and his new partner, Mina, many went on to leave negative comments about Evelyn and her “mystery man”.

People began to compare both relationships, labeling Evelyn’s current boyfriend, Ben, toxic, as he seems to be more of a private person who prefers to hide away from the camera most of the time. Additionally, in the time I have been busy and unable to watch her videos, an “Evelyn hate train” started with comments criticizing her way of being and even bringing up her previous relationship with Fred. Meanwhile, Fred has had more peace than Evelyn.

The two never revealed the cause of the breakup, but that doesn’t seem to stop people from assuming what happened, which many attribute to Evelyn. However, as many of Evelyn’s supporters have mentioned, you never really know what goes on when the cameras aren’t recording.

So, as seen, whether it be on large or small scales, a common pattern is shown through all this. While both people in each of these scandals are at fault on some level, it is almost always the woman who faces the public’s criticism while their male counterpart receives little to no criticism. There isn’t an exact explanation as to why this happens, however, it is clear misogyny and gender double standards take a role in all of this. Just because of gender, women face more criticism due to the various expectations placed on them.

Closing thoughts

Going back to Ángela Aguilar — again, I am not in support of what she and Christian did, but I also don’t see her as the only person to blame. In the first part of this scandal, I did share the popular disappointment with Aguilar as someone who presented herself as a figure of female empowerment but turned on another woman who she claimed to be a friend. While the whole situation was messy from the start, both Ángela and Christian could’ve done things differently instead of rushing into things.

The one who, in my opinion, should be facing just as much, if not all, criticism should be Christian. It astounds me that he got with Cazzú, made a song about her, and had a child with her, all with the hidden intention of never marrying her and leaving her for another woman. Whether he had planned it at all or claims to never have cheated on Cazzú is his issue, but one cannot deny he was in the wrong. If what Ángela said about their love being “on pause” is true, then it was always his intention to go back to her, so to initiate an intimate relationship to “pass the time” and string along Cazzú is just jaw-dropping. However, the media failing to acknowledge this and bashing only Ángela for this man’s actions is just as disappointing.

Though I am not fond of Ángela, I do hope that the hate towards her soon stops and that she can continue her career. I hope this also serves as her reminder that what she did was wrong and that respect is earned, not simply given just because of the title she was born with.

I hope you enjoyed this two-part article, and keep in mind that there are always various sides to a story. A small update is also that Cazzú has released two songs that are speculated to be in response to this scandal: “La Cueva” and “Con Otra.” I highly recommend listening to them, and I wish her and her daughter healing and nothing but the best.