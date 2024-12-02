The Nodal, Ángela & Cazzu Scandal: A Timeline

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You just had to be there when Latin America was hit with its biggest scandal yet. After rumors of singers Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar potentially dating spread on the internet, it was later confirmed in the summer of 2024 that the two had, in fact, gotten together.

So, why’s it such a scandal? Can’t two people just get together? Typically, celebrities getting together isn’t a big deal; however, the problem was Nodal had only broken up with his ex, Cazzu (Julieta Cazzucheli), only a month prior. In addition, he had a daughter with her who was only eight months old when the separation occurred.

For those who don’t know, Nodal is a popular Mexican singer-songwriter known for his popular heartbreak songs “Adios Amor” and “No Te Contaron Mal.” Ángela, daughter of Pepé Aguilar (a loved Mexican-American singer), is a rising star known for attributing to the ranchera and mariachi Mexican music genres. Lastly, we have Cazzu, who is an Argentinian singer and rapper not only known for her unique music but also for her stunning sense of fashion and way of expressing herself.

Nodal has always had a reputation for being narcissistic. Some have gone as far as to call him a “conquistador” of women, always jumping from one relationship to the next in order to get what he wants. We also cannot forget his seeming impulsivity, tattooing his face after a breakup, getting together with Ángela, and getting married a month later!

Timeline

November 2020: “Dime Cómo Quieres” song collaboration

Prior to their first official collaboration, Nodal and Ángela had projects they had both worked on before such as her family’s tour in 2018 which had Nodal as their opener, and then later having the two reunite for a performance at the 2019 Premios Juventud.

However, their first official musical collaboration is what many consider to be what started their relationship. It also led fans to suspicions on whether Belinda (Nodal’s girlfriend at the time) had anything to say. As revealed by journalist Ana María Alvarado, Belinda did indeed have feelings of jealousy as a result of the closeness both collaborators had together. Of course, this made matters worse as Belinda and Nodal were engaged at the time which many suspect is what led to their break up in 2022.

2022: Nodal and Belinda breakup, and he moves on to Cazzu

In the same year after his breakup with Belinda, following the transition of his unfortunate face tattoos and overall taking his passions “to the next level,” Nodal quickly gets together with Cazzu. Nodal had fans absolutely fooled as they saw that this relationship could really be healing for him. I mean he wrote a song about her in 2023 and she was in the music video where they revealed her pregnancy! He really had us all fooled he had found the one that was going to heal him…

September 2023: Nodal and Cazzu welcome their child Inti

Adorable and with no intention of marrying Cazzu.

May 2024: Nodal and Cazzu Break up, Nodal and Ángela dating rumors begin

It’s a trend. The two parents made separate statements on the subject breaking fans and my heart as well.

June 2024: Ángela and Nodal confirm their relationship

While celebrity drama is more of something for me to laugh at… this was just beyond disappointing. Ángela also commented how their love was one that had always been but had to be put on “pause” for a while.

July 2024: Ángela and Nodal get married

Almost two weeks after his breakup Nodal confirms his relationship with Ángela then immediately seals the deal with her in a small private wedding ceremony. Fans were MAD! I do want to save the fan’s reaction for the second part of this article, because it’s a lot.

Some speculations, however, were that Pepe Aguilar “forced” Nodal into the marriage and that he also had an influence in the prenuptial agreements, stating:

Nodal cannot cheat on Angela unless he wants to pay her $12 million and divorce her immediately

Nodal and Angela have to be married for at least three years

None of these claims are factual of course, just fan theories because of how fast these two got together.

May 2023 and onward:

Since then the couple has been trying to live a more normal lifestyle as happy newlyweds with Nodal first featuring Angela in May at one of his concerts for the Pal’Cora Tour. I was fortunately able to go to Nodal’s Pal’Cora concert at Dickies Arena in October with my mom, and while he isn’t necessarily mature with his relationships, he definitely knows how to deliver a show to his fans!

Unexpectedly, he also brought up Ángela during one part of the show in which the two sang Angela’s duet song “Qué Agonía.” So putting the drama to the side and focusing on the shows, it was overall a great concert both my mom and I couldn’t stop talking about.

October 2024:

Just as the drama had begun dying down, Ángela went on Good Morning America and caused a whole disarray of chaos which led to Cazzu breaking her silence for the first time on the relationship quickly followed by Nodal going live on Instagram in response. During the interview Ángela states:

“I think people are being villanized and I think people are being badly portrayed. I think that they’re not putting our characters where they should be. They don’t even know five percent of the story that they’re trying to tell.”

Continuing on, Ángela made the statement that caused further outrage and what initiated Cazzu’s response:

“The only thing that I can say is… all the parties in hand are together and united and we’re all on the same page. No one’s heart got broken… we have a clear consciousness.”

Immediately after Cazzu responded on a podcast about Ángela’s claims:

“I found out about their relationship the same way the same way everyone else did, through the media. She talked about my feelings, someone who doesn’t know me or how it went for me. She said no one’s heart broke or suffered, I suffered a lot.”

Continuing on, Cazzu spoke about how the question with Nodal came up in which she asked if there was another person he had been seeing, he denied. She also spoke on how she felt obligated to break her silence as Ángela spoke that everyone in the situation was an adult, when in reality there was a child in the middle of all this.

Shortly after, Nodal went live on Halloween in which he cleared up everything stating he was never being unfaithful, and Ángela was never a lover. Basically defending himself and Cazzu.

Closing thoughts

As of now, there have been no new updates, but coming from a fan of Nodal’s it’s kind of hard to separate the person from their music. I think this all got so out of hand and was not at all done properly, there should always be time for all parties to heal and unfortunately Nodal and Ángela chose to be ruthless with their announcements. I do not wish bad on either parties, but while I am disappointed in Nodal, it’s even more disappointing to see women turn on other women. Ángela turning on Cazzu, who Cazzu considered a friend, was deeply disappointing.

I hope you enjoyed this quick timeline and I hope you join me on part two discussing the media’s responses and the tendency of turning on women.