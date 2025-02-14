The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I absolutely love Valentine’s Day: the decorations, the adorable snacks, and the festive spirit are incredible. But what I don’t love is seeing everyone in a happy relationship only to be reminded that I am not in one. I am so happy for all of my friends who have found love, and I know that there are plenty of fish in the sea, but honestly, Valentine’s Day blows if you have no one to celebrate it with.

This year, I decided that rather than sitting at home feeling sad and lonely, I am going to have a fun night and show myself some well-deserved love. If you’re in the same boat as me, here are a few ideas of how to spend the (dreaded) holiday!

Bake a yummy treat

What’s a better way to distract yourself than choosing a new recipe to try? Personally, I recommend making something from scratch, as the result is so much more rewarding. It’s important to fill ourselves with things that make us happy, and I always feel happy when I’m eating a dessert. A quick Pinterest search and you have yourself an evening!

Start a new craft

An open night means free time to disconnect from the internet, throw on a movie, and lose yourself in a fun craft! Or maybe starting that puzzle that’s been staring at you for weeks. Head over to Hobby Lobby or Target and pick up a little craft kit that is perfect for a cozy night in. Sometimes, self-care means putting down your phone and spending time on a fun activity to clear your head and refresh your mind!

Pick up a new book or start a new show

If you’re anything like me, you have a pile of books and a never-ending list of TV shows and movies that you just haven’t been in the mood to start. A night in might be the kick that we need to start a fresh story and get lost in a new world. Lately, it’s been hard for me to start new shows, but my list is only growing, and I’m determined to finish a new show this year.

Exercise!!

One of my favorite and most trusted forms of self-care is getting outside and going for a nice, long walk. The time I have away from my phone with great music or a podcast is something I will always value. So, if the weather permits, head outside and enjoy the great outdoors! Or maybe try that new Pilates class you’ve been looking at. Anything to get your body moving and feeling good is the best way to show yourself love!

Valentine’s Day is about love! It doesn’t matter who you’re showing it to. Whether it’s your best friend, yourself, or (if you’re lucky) a significant other, spreading love and kindness is all that matters! And in case you’re wondering, I will be grabbing my roommate and having an adorable Galentine’s night with yummy snacks and cute movies!