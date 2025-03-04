The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mile-by-Mile Breakdown

Smiles plastered on runners’ faces, cheers from the crowd, and matching Free People sets contributed to one of the most rewarding experiences. The energy radiating from the Cowtown race was indescribable.

Mile 1:

My stomach was in knots as I stood among 26,000 other runners waiting patiently to begin. Two of my new best friends and I were bursting with laughter and smiles as “Gangnam Style” played overhead. My AirPods fully charged were replaying Tate McRae remixes to prepare me for the race ahead. My Strava app was open and ready to record after many .5 photos were taken before the start of the race. Once my corral was released, confetti cannons exploded, and cheering crowds erupted. Spirits were high and legs were aching to accelerate.

Mile 2:

On mile two, I knew I was in it for the long run. This mile consisted of the most humorous posters, leaving me and my friend filled with laughter. Running past each of the posters and signs provided a happy distraction and constant encouragement. There was not one space without cheering and motivation from the sideline. This was the most rewarding part of my race so far because of the comforting engagement from the community.

Mile 3:

The first three miles flew by, as I was distracted by the camaraderie of my friends and the positive community engagement. My favorite band during the race was playing on the sidelines, causing the time to pass even quicker. At this mile, I took my first set of chews and sips of water provided by those on the sidelines. Each mile consisted of stations where volunteers were handing out water, energy chews, and Gatorade.

Mile 4:

At this mile, I began to settle into a steady pace and heart rate. At this point through the rest of the race, I felt as if I was on cloud nine. My AirPods were playing some of my favorite songs on repeat, even some of my SoundCloud remixes to get me pumped up. My favorite occurrence during this race happened at this mile, which was when an Elvis impersonator sang on the sidelines.

Mile 5:

Little hands in mittens granted little high fives of joy at mile five. This was one of the most heart-warming parts of the course, due to the support from the sidelines. On this mile, my friends and I never missed an opportunity to use the power-ups and high fives from the children. On this mile, there were a few gradual hills, which proved to be a bit of a challenge during the race.

Mile 6:

Passing through the Fort Worth Stockyards sign was an experience I wish I could relive. Mile 6 was, by far, my favorite mile, as we ran through the Stockyards listening to screams from the side. Watching the support from the community while running through the Stockyards was astounding. To my surprise, running on the cobblestones felt relaxing, as it was a surreal and beautiful experience.

Mile 7:

At this point in the race, I began to gradually pick up my pace. Each footstep became easier, despite the heaviness of my legs beginning to surface. During this mile, two trucks honked at each of the runners, providing another element of encouragement.

Mile 8:

Wives planting a kiss of encouragement on their husbands defined the genuine love displayed during this race. At this mile, I took more energy chews, which gave me the burst of energy I needed. Up ahead, I could see the prominent hill on mile nine, releasing a moment of panic about my upcoming challenge. Halfway through this mile, my favorite booth, Lululemon, was present.

Mile 9:

This was the toughest, yet most rewarding, mile. This was the moment when I knew I could accomplish the goal I set out for myself. I was warned about the difficulty of this mile from the beginning, yet for me it was my favorite one. This hill was lined with American flags, which filled me with a sense of pride for what I already accomplished. Even when the hill became tough and my legs started to give out, my mind centered on a place of gratitude for allowing my body and mind to push themselves further. Alongside the flags, there were images of police officers who had died on duty, commemorating their service. This alluded to my mental gratitude as I was thankful to be able to run this race for my family.

Mile 10:

After the hill on mile 9, I flew off. I became entangled in the rhythm of the music in sync with my steps to the point that I steadily increased my pace from this mile forward. Running through Downtown Fort Worth was surreal; the beauty of my surroundings provided a sense of relief. At this mile, the half-marathon and marathon runners split off from one another. This was the moment I knew I had almost completed one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

Mile 11:

At this mile, I passed the time marker, which I was aiming to finish. A huge grin appeared on my face after I passed my target goal pace time. At this moment, my speed began to increase at an even faster rate, as I knew my journey was almost complete.

Mile 12:

The downhill elevation and stunning views during this mile placed it as my second favorite part of the race. At this mile, I felt as if I was sprinting; my spirits were high, and my last energy chews were consumed. Since I had only run 11 miles prior to this race, this was the furthest I had ever run, and I became overwhelmed with pride and joy. From this moment forward, I reminded myself of what I had accomplished.

Mile 13:

At the last 0.1, I was sprinting with excitement. My bright orange shorts were the perfect complement to the finish line. Heavy breaths and quick footsteps accompanied my pounding heart as I crossed the finish line. My friends caught up with me, and we were handed medals at the end of the course. Millions of pictures were taken, and hugs from strangers displayed the genuine companionship of the race. After we had snapped tons of pictures and posted on our stories, we were granted a variety of treats. Volunteers were handing out lime green jackets and a variety of foods ranging from bananas to chicken noodle soup. Heartwarming calls from my parents and hugs from friends made this day one of the most rewarding experiences.