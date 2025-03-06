Six Secret Study Spots on TCU’s Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Study Spot 1:

Top Floor of Sadler

The John V. Roach Honors College hub has tons of study spots, including the Honors Lounge. But there’s no better spot to grab a silent, low-foot-traffic study room than the fourth floor. Book one through the TCU study room reservation page.

Study Spot 2:

Climbers Corner

The climbing club has a study spot by the wall in the Recreation Center with a couch, ottomans, and a table. It’s cozy, and it provides the opportunity to sprawl out and lock in. Take breaks to climb or grab a smoothie at Shake Smart!

Study Spot 3:

Third-Floor Library Stacks

If you need no distractions (and I mean no distractions), head up to the third floor, north wing of the library. Along the north wall of the stacks, there are little desks. This spot is ideal for when deadlines are impending, and you must take desperate measures. Time does not exist in that part of the library.

Study Spot 4:

The CLC

If you are like me and are GPA-obsessed, you could do with a little support. The CLC (3004 Scharbauer) is largely open in the evenings, and it’s also open all day during finals week with snacks, staff support, and a computer lab. There are great windows in the classroom and a printer right outside the doors.

Study Spot 5:

Stadium

If the weather is nice and you are looking for a quiet place to spread out, consider the stadium. I always forget that it is open all the time! You can shamelessly claim multiple chairs and catch some sun.

Study Spot 6:

D.J. Kelly

Rumor has it there are leather couches and coffee tables open to students in the D.J. Kelly Center open to students. I have always been too intimidated by the fancy decor of the building to attempt to study there, but it is a favorite for a few students. Check it out!