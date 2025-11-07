Party Girl 101

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I couldn’t wait to be older; I was so excited to go out whenever I wanted, wear cute outfits, and live like the people I looked up to. It’s weird how now that I’m finally at the age I always dreamed of, having fun suddenly feels like a guilty pleasure. There’s something bittersweet about reaching the version of adulthood you always imagined only to realize that it doesn’t feel quite how you thought it would. Somewhere along the way, our generation became so focused on how we’re perceived that we forgot what it’s like just to live.

Maybe we outgrew fun without meaning to. Between deadlines, pressure, and trying to have it all together, we’ve forgotten how it feels to let go. Now, everything needs to be justified: our joy, our choices, even our nights out. But when did feeling alive start needing an apology?

What’s So Wrong With Wanting to Have Fun?

Here’s the truth: it’s okay. Choosing to be a party girl, even temporarily, doesn’t mean you’re careless, lost, or failing at life. It doesn’t erase your goals, your ambition, or your worth. It’s a way to release stress, celebrate friendships, and find a spark in the middle of chaos.

Fun isn’t the enemy of responsibility; it’s the balance that keeps us sane. Going out doesn’t make you reckless; it just means you’re giving yourself permission to live, even when life feels heavy. Not every girl is meant for the “nice and clean” version of herself, and that’s perfectly fine. What matters is finding balance, knowing your limits, owning your choices, and enjoying life without apologizing for it.

The loud nights teach you more than you’d think: they show you who you are when the music fades and what joy really feels like.

Is It Escapism?

Maybe. But escapism doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Parties give you a few hours to forget deadlines, expectations, and the weight of always needing to “have it together.” Dancing, laughing, and existing without overthinking can be its own kind of therapy.

Some people outgrow the scene, and others stay there longer, which is perfectly okay. The key is knowing when the escape is helping you and when it’s time to return to the quieter, softer parts of life that also matter.

Being a party girl isn’t just about dancing or late nights; it’s about feeling alive. It’s about learning that fun and freedom come in many forms, and that it’s okay if yours doesn’t look like everyone else’s. At the end of the day, if you’re judging, that just means you’re not partying hard enough.