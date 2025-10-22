Our Neighbors have a Potion: The Magic of Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is that time of the year when the world turns beautiful shades of warm tones. Oranges, reds, browns, and yellows decorate our streets and hearts. The transition from the warm pavement to a cool breeze signals the beginning of this deep dive into the holidays. Magic flows within us and around us, and there is no better way to fuel ourselves than with magic itself.

Imagine this: you, a college student, spend your entire morning going to classes. After your morning classes, you head to the library to submerge yourself in your stack of notes you just took. You are halfway through the semester, but this only means that your workload is intensifying. You look out the window and see that our sun is waving goodbye as the moon and stars sing a song to let you know that the night has arrived.

If I remember correctly, you’ve been planning an “Autumn to-do List 2025” since August, but it seems you haven’t gotten many of those things done. Now, imagine you pack up and get ready to head back to your dorm. As you walk along the sidewalk, you look up and feel a cool breeze leading you towards Molly Reid, so you listen to nature. “Wherever the wind takes me” has never felt so real until his specific moment. Suddenly, you are right outside an illuminated shop with arranged posters advertising their latest potion. You open the door and hear its ding. “Welcome in!” you hear someone say. There is a big screen with the different flavored potions, but the one that sticks out to you is the “Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea.” As if a spirit has taken control of you, you ask for this potion, and after a short while, you have it in your possession. A glowing drink characterized by different hues of oranges and browns swirls in your hands. You pierce the potion with your pointy straw, take your first sip, and are suddenly overtaken by the sweet and bitter taste of pumpkin and milk tea. This is what one calls magic — having a taste of the holidays that will always be nostalgic and sweet.

Now you may be thinking, “Is she okay?” Actually, I am more than okay ever since I stepped into Fruitealicious right under Molly Reid and had a taste of their famous pumpkin spice drink. Ever since that day, I feel like I’ve been more a part of the autumn activities that I’ve been putting off. I will definitely still do all of these activities, but while I am studying and praying that God gives me knowledge and wisdom, I am also going to treat myself to my favorite drinks. I call it self-care, and I totally recommend it to everyone. So, get up and head to Fruitealicious as soon as possible, because this drink is only available while supplies last!

Fruitealicious prides itself on its pumpkin spice milk tea, iced coffee, and horchata. Additionally, for those who are not fans of any of that, do not worry and stress and cry — school has done enough of that for you. With various drink options, you can choose from various smoothies, slushies, milk teas, and fruit frescas, which are accompanied by various add-ons, such as tapioca, jellies, or pops.

Fruitealicious provides a cozy area to debrief, study, cry, and hang out with friends. And, as if that wasn’t enough, TCU students get a discount when they bring their ID. You can also accumulate points after every purchase and get free birthday drinks!

You deserve nothing but the best, and if no one has told you that you are full of potential and knowledge, then let me be the first to do so. It’s my turn to share some kindness by advising you to check out Fruitealicious this fall. Who knows, you might love it so much that you end up working there. Maybe? I know I did!