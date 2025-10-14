This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Now that we’re well into the —ber months, it’s time to start checking things off of my fall bucket list. From movies to activities to spending time in the kitchen, I always feel like there is so much I want to accomplish by the end of the season. Consider this my formal bucket list and your inspiration for things to do in the next three months.
In the Kitchen
- Something with Butternut Squash: Butternut squash is a fall staple ingredient, and it is just begging to be made into a perfect side dish. Now that I have access to a full kitchen and all the proper tools, I’m going to start experimenting with new ideas and flavors.
- A Pie: With all the baking I’ve done in my life, I’m surprised I’ve yet to find myself in the position to make a pie. It seems like quite a daunting task, but I’m so determined to make it happen this year.
- Banana Bread: This I my fall staple. Every year, my mom makes the most delicious loaf, and I’m getting ready to make my own modifications to the recipe. It is the perfect morning treat or afternoon pick-me-up with a steaming cup of coffee.
- Fun Lattes: I finally have an espresso machine in my apartment, and I look forward to my lattes every morning. I’ve seen so many fun espresso recipes on TikTok, and I am dying to try them all out.
On the Bookshelf
- Mad About You: I just finished Just Last Night in September and absolutely fell in love with Mhari McFarlane’s writing. Mad About You is the next one of hers that I have on my shelf that I am dying to read
- A Man Called Ove: If I do one thing this fall, it is finally cracking into Fredrik Backman’s endless list of books, the first being A Man Called Ove. Something about a little old man seems so cozy and tender for a chilly fall night.
- Everyone on This Train is a Suspect: Who was going to tell me that murder mysteries aren’t that scary? I read Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone this summer and became obsessed with Benjamin Stevenson’s writing style in this series.
On the Big Screen
- When Harry Met Sally: A classic for the ages. This movie will always be the first in my mind when someone asks for a fall movie rec. The banter, the setting, and the light-heartedness of this story bring such a fuzzy feeling, making it perfect for one of the many girls’ nights I’ll be having this fall.
- Sex and the City: I have been trying to get into this show for so long, and I truly do enjoy it, but I am the worst TV show watcher I know. I am a chronic re-watcher and cannot stick to something new for the life of me. But the vibes in Sex and the City are so cozy-NYC that I think the cold weather will inspire me to actually get into it this time around.
- A Rainy Day in New York: If you can’t tell, I really want to live in New York… But even the title of this movie is telling me to curl up on the couch with a big, heavy blanket and a fulfilling, warm dinner with no responsibilities on the horizon. And for whatever reason, I became very obsessed with Timothée Chalamet’s acting this year, so this is another one to cross off the list.
Out and About
- Farmers’ Market: This past Saturday morning, I went on a bike ride to one of my local farmers’ markets, and it was the most incredible experience of my life. The crisp morning air, the murmurs of customers talking amongst themselves and to the vendors, and perfect dogs running around made my heart so happy.
- Movie Theaters: So many good movies are being released this fall, and I am so excited to have a lazy weekend to grab a big bucket of popcorn and a crisp Diet Coke and enjoy myself for a few hours.
- Dinner in the City: Fall isn’t always about staying inside and doing cozy activities; sometimes it’s just about romanticizing life a little bit more than usual. To me, this is making an excuse to get dolled up and have a cutesy dinner downtown and have a little change of scenery. Being mindful about making casual nights a little more special makes the season all the more fulfilling.
- Coffee Shop Hop: Unfortunately, the —ber months include the dreaded finals season. But in the spirit of romanticizing life, coffee shop bouncing is an exciting way to take some of the dread out of finals week. Fun scenery somehow makes me more productive and accomplish everything I need to do.