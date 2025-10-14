This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that we’re well into the —ber months, it’s time to start checking things off of my fall bucket list. From movies to activities to spending time in the kitchen, I always feel like there is so much I want to accomplish by the end of the season. Consider this my formal bucket list and your inspiration for things to do in the next three months.

In the Kitchen

Something with Butternut Squash: Butternut squash is a fall staple ingredient, and it is just begging to be made into a perfect side dish. Now that I have access to a full kitchen and all the proper tools, I’m going to start experimenting with new ideas and flavors.

A Pie: With all the baking I've done in my life, I'm surprised I've yet to find myself in the position to make a pie. It seems like quite a daunting task, but I'm so determined to make it happen this year.

Banana Bread: This I my fall staple. Every year, my mom makes the most delicious loaf, and I'm getting ready to make my own modifications to the recipe. It is the perfect morning treat or afternoon pick-me-up with a steaming cup of coffee.

Fun Lattes: I finally have an espresso machine in my apartment, and I look forward to my lattes every morning. I've seen so many fun espresso recipes on TikTok, and I am dying to try them all out.

On the Bookshelf

Mad About You: I just finished Just Last Night in September and absolutely fell in love with Mhari McFarlane’s writing. Mad About You is the next one of hers that I have on my shelf that I am dying to read

A Man Called Ove: If I do one thing this fall, it is finally cracking into Fredrik Backman's endless list of books, the first being A Man Called Ove. Something about a little old man seems so cozy and tender for a chilly fall night.

Everyone on This Train is a Suspect: Who was going to tell me that murder mysteries aren't that scary? I read Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone this summer and became obsessed with Benjamin Stevenson's writing style in this series.

On the Big Screen

When Harry Met Sally: A classic for the ages. This movie will always be the first in my mind when someone asks for a fall movie rec. The banter, the setting, and the light-heartedness of this story bring such a fuzzy feeling, making it perfect for one of the many girls’ nights I’ll be having this fall.

Sex and the City: I have been trying to get into this show for so long, and I truly do enjoy it, but I am the worst TV show watcher I know. I am a chronic re-watcher and cannot stick to something new for the life of me. But the vibes in Sex and the City are so cozy-NYC that I think the cold weather will inspire me to actually get into it this time around.

A Rainy Day in New York: If you can't tell, I really want to live in New York… But even the title of this movie is telling me to curl up on the couch with a big, heavy blanket and a fulfilling, warm dinner with no responsibilities on the horizon. And for whatever reason, I became very obsessed with Timothée Chalamet's acting this year, so this is another one to cross off the list.

Out and About