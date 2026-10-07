My Perfect Sunday: My Ideal Sunday Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

First, I need at least eight hours of sleep the night before. I’ll wake up around 6 a.m., put on a cute pink workout set, and head to a Pilates class. After Pilates, I’ll grab a coffee or a matcha, depending on what vibe I’m feeling that day. Then, I’ll go home and take a quick shower before I start my errands.

I’ll start by heading to some of my favorite stores, like Target, Marshalls, and Ulta. Of course, I’ll probably spend more money than I planned, but that’s a problem for another day. I’ll grab some lunch to go and get a sweet treat, most likely frozen yogurt.

After shopping, I’ll head back home and get dolled up. Honestly, getting ready has to be a better experience than the actual occasion. Sorry, not sorry.

Then, I’ll go to a cute, fancy restaurant with really good food and, most importantly, really good photo ops that I most likely found on TikTok. And, of course, I’ll bring my digital camera, because what’s the point of doing anything with no proof?

After dinner, I’ll come home, throw on my pajamas, put on a rom-com, do a face mask, pour myself a glass of wine, and look through all the pictures I took that day. I’ll pick out my favorites and post them on Instagram. Then, I’ll head to bed and wake up to lots of love the next morning.

Boom. Perfect Sunday.