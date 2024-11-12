The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since we are halfway through the autumn season, aka my favorite season, I want to share everything I love (and don’t love) about fall so far!

IN – Red Nails

I must admit I was hesitant at first. Besides the fact that I tend to pull off cooler tones better, I’ve been a strictly white nails gal for several years. About a few weeks ago, for a concert, I decided to switch things up with the classic dark red nail look, and I’m never going back!

There’s something so innately autumn about red nails, and now I see them everywhere! This is your sign to try it out for yourself if you have the chance.

OUT – Texas Weather

Texas, I am disappointed but not surprised.

IN – Writing Poetry!

After years of avoiding it, I am finally taking a poetry workshop class! It was super daunting at first, and it still isn’t easy accepting criticism for what I consider to be my beating heart on paper, but I’ve become a much stronger writer because of this class!

Also, now that I have my writing account, it’s been so much fun creating a downtown girl, autumn vibe for the account.

OUT – Doomscrolling at Night

Who would I be if not for the invention of TikTok? I was always a social media addict growing up, but TikTok took the meaning of addiction to a completely new level. Thankfully, I’ve committed to putting an end to my doom-scrolling tendencies this autumn by completely deleting TikTok from my phone. Now I end my nights reading and reflecting instead of falling down rabbit holes and binging several seasons of early 2000s shows in three-minute increments.

IN – Early Mornings

Another reason I no longer doomscroll, especially at night, is because I’ve changed my sleeping schedule! Now, instead of going to sleep at midnight and waking up at 8 am, I go to sleep around 10 pm and wake up at 6 am! This was a very hard thing for me to do at first, but now I love my mornings!

Every morning, I challenge myself to not think about my problems and worries for the first hour of being awake, and I also read the Bible and do my Pilates before looking at my phone. Now I look forward to having my coffee and just slowly letting myself wake up instead of rushing into my day.

OUT – Election Season Anxiety

Did I vote? Absolutely! This was actually my first time voting in a presidential election. Unfortunately, it was not fun at all. Regardless of political affiliation, anger, frustration, and worry hung in the air during the month of October; so, I’m relieved that at least that is over.

IN – Fall Festivities!

My top 3 so far: