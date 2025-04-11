Music Recommendations Based on Your Favorite Mainstream Icon

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all love playing our favorite pop stars on repeat, but every so often, there comes a point in time when it gets old. We get bored, our comfort artists feel too comfortable, and we’re looking to expand our taste. If you’re in a music rut and are looking for new artists but don’t want to have to sift through the charts to add to your queue, this is the article for you! Let me put you on some fantastic music recommendations based on your favorite mainstream artists. You may have heard some of these names, or they may be new to you; regardless, they have all made it on my playlists, and I can personally vouch for their talent!

If you listen to Taylor swift…

Check out Beabadoobee! You may be familiar with her TikTok hits “Coffee” and “Glue Song,” and her other music is just as catchy. She has a dreamy, yet upbeat sound, and her music always has a sweet, romantic feel that reminds me of early Taylor! Beabadoobee opened for Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour, so if you’re a Swiftie, you may have heard some of her music already.

Some songs I’d recommend for Taylor fans getting into Beabadoobee are “Real Man,” “Beaches,” and “Ever Seen,” which are all from her most recent album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

If you listen to Sabrina Carpenter…

Check out Rachel Chinouriri! Rachel opened for the European leg of Sabrina’s Short and Sweet tour, which just wrapped up, and some fans may have heard her song “All I Ever Asked” from her debut album What a Devastating Turn of Events. She has the same goofy, irreverent tone as Sabrina, which she combines with powerful instrumentals and melodies that will be stuck in your head for days.

Some songs I’d recommend for Sabrina fans getting into Rachel Chinouriri are “All I Ever Asked,” “What A Devastating Turn of Events,” and “Dumb B*tch Juice” from her debut album What A Devastating Turn of Events.

If you listen to olivia rodrigo…

Check out Towa Bird! All my homies who love Renee Rapp have heard of Towa; the two have been dating since last year and are so cute. Towa has a similar punk-rock sound to Olivia’s more upbeat tunes, and her self-aware lyricism emulates all the dichotomies of navigating love. You may have caught Towa opening for Billie Eilish’s recent Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

Some songs I’d recommend for Olivia Rodrigo fans getting into Towa Bird are “Wild Heart,” “FML,” and “Ew” from her 2024 debut album American Hero.

If you listen to lizzy mcalpine…

Check out Carol Ades! Carol Ades’s lead single from her debut album recently popped up on my Spotify recommended list, and I was instantly captivated by her catchy sound and brutally honest lyrics. You may know her from The Voice: she made the top eight during season five. Her writing is so similar to the vulnerability of Lizzy McAlpine, whom she opened for during Lizzy’s Five Seconds Flat tour, but Carol brings a more pop-rock influence to the table.

Some songs I’d recommend for Lizzy McAlpine fans getting into Carol Ades are “Dreams,” “Everything Else Is Just Noise,” and “Save The Sad Part for Later,” which are all from her debut album Late Start.

If you listen to Chappell Roan…

Check out Molly Grace! She’s here, she’s queer, and she’s bringing a funk element to the pop princess genre. Her music is peppy and confident, and it has the same campy charm we’ve come to know and love from Chappell. Her stage presence is pretty magnetic too, with performances including stunning girly outfits, choreographed dance numbers, and unbelievably strong vocals.

Some songs I’d recommend for Chappell Roan fans getting into Molly Grace are “F.E.M.M.E.,” “Lady Lady,” and “Mad at Her Forever,” which are some iconic queer anthems that pack a funky punch.

If you listen to lorde…

Check out Maude Latour! Will I ever stop talking about her? Only time will tell. Maude is absolutely captivating, and in my humble opinion, she is ushering in a new era of conceptual and experimental pop. Her voice is completely reminiscent of Lorde, and her music captures the same heartbreakingly nostalgic image of one’s teenage years. I recently had the opportunity to meet her and see her perform live, and it was an absolutely transcendent emotional, visual, and auditory experience.

Some songs I’d recommend for Lorde fans getting into Maude Latour are “Lovesick,” “Comedown,” and “Cosmic Superstar Girl,” which are all tracks that make me feel the way I did when I heard “Ribs” for the first time.

If you listen to charli xcx…

Check out Mallrat! Her debut album Butterfly Blue was the soundtrack to my freshman year. Mallrat channels the same unabashed and unconventional approach that Charli executed with Brat, using sexy, upbeat, and experimental beats that support shockingly vulnerable lyrics. Mallrat definitely has a broader stylistic range as well, with softer, more approachable tracks, too.

Some songs I’d recommend for Charli XCX fans getting into Mallrat are “Teeth,” “Surprise Me,” and “Pavement,” which are edgy, bold, and perfect for your next night out.

If you listen to conan gray…

Check out MARIS! I can say without a doubt that she is the best and most memorable opener I’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing live. Seriously, I was looking her up mid-set. If you are a fan of Conan Gray’s recent 80s concept album, Found Heaven, you will absolutely adore MARIS. She has the same 80s-inspired sound, complete with aerobics-inspired outfits and dance breaks. Not to mention, she is gifted with an unreal voice that is perfect for belts, riffs, and a raspy edge.

Some songs I’d recommend for Conan Gray fans getting into MARIS are “Give Me A Sign,” “The Fight,” and “Saltwater Taffy,” which are singles that will give you a snapshot of how she pays tribute to the 80s.

IF you listen to phoebe bridgers…

Check out Ryan Beatty! You might as well since we are currently suffering from a terrible Phoebe Bridgers drought. Ryan Beatty’s debut album, Calico, was produced by Ethan Gruska, who also produced both of Phoebe Bridgers’s studio albums. His music has the same transformative quality that brings you into the dreamy world of his mind, just as Phoebe’s does. He also hits his stride with soft, emotional ballads, which will undoubtedly steal the hearts of all my sad music lovers out there.

Some songs I’d recommend for Phoebe Bridgers fans getting into Ryan Beatty are “Ribbons,” “Bruises Off the Peach,” and “Andromeda,” which are all from his debut album, Calico.

Happy Listening!

I hope you enjoy these music recommendations, and I hope diversifying your music taste will allow you to return to your favorite pop icons feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Most of all, I hope these smaller artists get the recognition they deserve for their incredible discographies. Happy listening!